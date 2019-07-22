€2m guide for prime 153ac farm with two residences and extensive facilities in east Wicklow

 

A superb residential farm on c153 acres at Ballygannon Beg, Glenealy, Co Wicklow, has come on the market at a guide price of €2m.

The property is located five minutes from the M11 motorway and is a 10 minute drive to Wicklow town and a 40 minute drive to South Dublin.

Two residences are included in the sale - a spacious modern bungalow and a comfortable old farmhouse.

There is also a good range of farm buildings, some of which could easily be converted to stables. Situated on an elevated site, the main house and lands have dramatic views of rolling east Wicklow countryside and overlook woodlands and farmland as far as the Irish Sea.

The lands are bounded by mature trees and laid out in one block, with frontage to the public road.

A centre tarmacadam avenue provides easy access to most divisions. There is c.122ac of arable land in permanent pasture and forage crops. The remainder of the land is in forestry, which has been well managed and is about 15 years from maturity. The lands are mainly level and easily worked with some sloping land in the centre of the farm. They are mainly in large divisions with good internal and boundary fences, and there is a piped water supply throughout the farm.

The spacious modern bungalow
Closer to the farmyard and residence, there are smaller paddocks suitable for horses.

The land has been well farmed over the years and mainly used for sheep grazing, tillage and forage crops.

The arable lands have been leased over the past number of years and the lease expires in December 2019. Shooting rights over the property and some entitlements on the land are included in the sale.

The bungalow residence, which has a total floor area of c.2,712 sq ft, was built in the 1980s. It is in very good condition and is set on one acre of mature gardens and lawns.

The property can be sold in lots
Approached through electric gates, it comprises a drawing room, dining room, sun room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms.

The old style farmhouse, which was built over 100 years ago, has been updated to suit modern tastes. It has a floor area of 1,238 sq ft and includes a living room, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and four bedrooms. It is approached by a separate access off the avenue. In good condition, it has been rented out in recent years.

The farmyard also has a separate access from the avenue and is located in the centre of the farmland. Outbuildings include a steel framed four-bay hay barn, existing stables and sheep holding and drafting pens.

The property may be sold in lots. Lot 1 is the entire, Lot 2 includes the bungalow on 79ac at a guide price of €1.05m and Lot 3 is the farmhouse residence, farmyard on c 74ac, at a similar guide price to lot 2.

The old farmhouse
Both Kilmacurragh Demesne, the 18th century arboretum which is now run by the National Botanical Gardens, and the historic Avondale House, birthplace and home of Charles Stewart Parnell, are close to the property, which is in the centre of great hunting and shooting facilities.

Auctioneer Eamonn O'Donovan of CD Auctioneers, Wicklow, who are handling this private treaty sale, said: "Good land in this area is making €10,000-plus per acre. A compact piece of land in one lot such as this doesn't come on the market very often in East Wicklow. It's a top quality property in a beautiful location and, as it is a commutable distance from the city, could be ideal for a Dublin professional wishing to move to the country."

