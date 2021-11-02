28ac Wexford farm exceeds guide price by €415,000 with €960,000 sale

The 79ac Crecora farm, which hosted the National Ploughing Championships in 1992, made €1.42m

Big money: The 28ac residential farm near Courtown in Co Wexford that made €960,000 - exceeding its guide of €545,000 by €415,000

Prices in the virtual and real auction rooms continue to soar. David Quinn sold a 28ac residential farm near Courtown in Co Wexford at an online auction last week.

It made a total of €960,000 exceeding its guide of €545,000 by €415,000.

In Munster Tom Crosse of GVM sold a farm for close to €18,000/ac at Crecora in Co Limerick.

Beginning in Wexford, the 28ac residential farm at Parknacross, Ardamine is located 7km from Gorey and 3km from Courtown.

It includes a 19th-century house with a two-storey extension and a range of converted out-offices with self-catering potential. On 28ac of grassland the property also includes a dated farmyard.

The online auction conducted by David Quinn on the LSL platform had 15 customers registered. The house on 1ac was bid to €250,000 while a 11.5ac piece was bid to €200,000. A combination of the two, extending to 12.5ac, was then put up for auction. This went on the market at €560,000 and sold for €610,000 to a solicitor acting in trust.

A 15.5ac piece with road frontage, located away from the rest of the holding, opened at €150,000 and sold for €350,000. Both portions combined realised €960,000.

Limerick sales

In Co Limerick Tom Crosse of GVM had a big week with a collection of great sales.

Prime among them the sale of a 79ac farm at Crecora outside Limerick city, which made €1.42m, or €17,794/ac.

The Crecora farm, made up of prime land, hosted the National Ploughing Championships in 1992. It came with €9,000/annum in entitlements, no buildings and extensive road frontage.

At a combined online and in-person auction the place opened at €800,000. Bidders in the room drove it all the way to €1.1m when three online bidders took over and fought it out until the hammer fell at €1.42m.

Herbertstown, Co Limerick

The sale of a 63ac residential roadside farm at Ballinaschola, Herbertsown in east Limerick followed the same pattern. Bidding opened at €450,000 with four bidders in the room in lively contention.

The price was driven to €630,000 when an online bidder entered the fray and went on the buy the place at €780,000.

The farm included a bungalow, a basic farmyard and 63ac of land, divided by the road and n[made up of 40ac of top ground and 23ac that needed attention.