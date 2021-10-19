28ac farm on Wexford coast with charming 19th-century farmhouse and range of self-catering units guided at €545,000

The farm at Longwood is adjacent to the Royal Canal

The 44ac of land at Longwood is the best of tillage ground

The house on 28ac is near Courtown and just a 5-minute walk to the sea

The decorative herring-bone brickwork on the house at Parknacross is unique.

The house at Parknacross was built in the mid 1800s and extensions added over the years

One of the nicest properties on the market is a 28ac residential farm with a charming farmhouse, five minutes’ walk from the beach near Courtown in Co Wexford.

The property can be sold in a range of lots, with an overall guide price of €545,000 set by David Quinn of Quinn Property.

Located 7km from Gorey and 3km from Courtown the holding at Parknacross, Ardamine was originally part of the Ardamine Estate.

Built in the middle of the 19th century it boasts some fine workmanship, particularly the herring-bone brickwork on the gables.

A two-storey extension was added in the late 1970s and, even though work was done at various times over the years, it retains many original features and remains in good condition.

The main residence includes an entrance hall, living room, dining room and kitchen, while on the first floor are five bedrooms and a bathroom.

The old estate office and bell-house adjoining the main house were converted to self-catering units some years ago but have been unoccupied. Between them they have nine spaces that could be put to a range of uses.

The yard includes a complex of old stone out-offices in need of repair and a three-column haybarn with lean-tos at either side.

The lands, in grass and laid out in two divisions, are well fenced and have a natural water supply from the Aughboy River.



At auction the first lot, consisting of the residence and outbuildings on 1.1ac, is guided at €230,000 to €250,000.

A parcel of 11.5ac has a guide of €10,000/ac, and a 15.5ac piece with road frontage is guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac. A combination of Lots 1 and 2 (the house and outbuildings on 12.6ac) comes with a guide of €10,000 to €12,000/ac .

The property will be sold at an online auction on the LSL platform at 12 noon on Wednesday October 27.

Longwood, Co Meath

At the other side of Leinster a 44ac block of land with frontage on to the River Boyne at Ballynabarny, Longwood, Co Meath is coming to auction.

The non-residential parcel of tillage ground is guided at €10,000/ac.

Located 3km from Clonard, 5km from Longwood and 14km from the M4 at Enfield, the land is in one field and is “a gently undulating piece of ground”.

All in stubble it would be an ideal parcel of tillage land for a landowner looking for an accessible out-farm ready for the plough.

The place has been in corn for a number of years and was in maize at one stage. Tilled from ditch to ditch, it has no waste whatsoever.

Bounded by the Boyne on one side, the holding is also adjacent to the Royal Canal.

According to auctioneer Thomas Potterton it has the makings of an excellent location for a residence, subject to planning permission.

“There is a great site high on the farm overlooking the canal,” he said.

The property will be sold at auction at 3pm on Wednesday, October 27 at the Property Exchange, Trim.