28ac equestrian holding in Longford makes total of €269,000 as auction season ends with a bang

The property at Rathwire, Killucan sold as an entire of the house and 8ac, making more than €30,000/ac

The derelict house on 8ac at Rathwire, Killucan made well in excess of €30,000/ac

This 13.5ac holding at Greatdowns, The Downs, Co Westmeath made €194,000 at auction or €14,370/ac

This derelict house and 12ac of land at Cemartin, 3km from Castleblayney, about 12km from Monaghan, was withdrawn from auction and is making €180,000 or €15,000/ac

The two-storey house has been been renovated to a high specification and set on a 0.5ac site made €205,000 at auction.

Equestrian operation: A 27.5ac parcel of land and 17 stables at Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford made €164,000

The bumper 2021 auction season continued right up to Christmas.

In one of the last auctions of the year, a 28ac residential equestrian holding at Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford sold in lots for a total of €269,000.

Most recently used as a small training operation, it was offered in two lots: the house on 0.5ac, and the yard on 27.5ac.

The two-storey house has been renovated to a high specification. It made €205,000 under the hammer.

Expand Close

Whatsapp

The rest of the lands mainly comprised good-quality ground.

The yard has 17 stables, with six in a stand-alone stable block. The rest are in an A-roofed barn that includes a tack room, fodder storage and other facilities.

To the rear of the stable block is a large, stud-railed sand arena.

This 27.5ac and the yard attracted the attentions of four bidders and sold for €164,000 in a hybrid auction handled by James L Murtagh auctioneers and Eamon Drake auctioneers.

13.5ac roadside parcel near Mullingar makes €192,000

Just before Christmas in another hybrid auction James L Murtagh sold a 13.5ac parcel of roadside ground in old pasture at Greatdown, The Downs near the N4, and 6.5km from Mullingar.

Expand Close

Whatsapp

Described as “ideal for the construction of a house”, the place attracted four customers when it opened at €80,000.

Three bidders in the room and one online drove the price to €192,000 when it went on the market and sold at that.

Westmeath land sells for over €30,000/ac

On the same day James L Murtagh brought a dispersed smallholding around the village of Killucan, Co Westmeath to auction.

While no bid was made in the course of the auction, as soon as the property was withdrawn an avalanche of offers tumbled in.

Expand Close

Whatsapp

One man bought two of the lots, made up of an uninhabited house on 1ac and a 7ac parcel of ground, for a figure understood to be well in excess of the guide of €250,000 — working out at €30,000/ac.

Expand Close

Whatsapp

A 1ac parcel of ground located beside the graveyard was bought by another customer for a price believed to be well in excess of the guide of €50,000.

Monaghan land under offer

Moving north to Co Monaghan, a 12ac piece of land at Corlealackagh, Cremartin, Castleblayney was withdrawn from auction in December after being bid to €178,000.

The holding is 3km from Castleblayney and 12km from Monaghan. It comes with 70m of road frontage on to the N2.

Expand Close

Whatsapp

The land is laid out in four fields of grass, while a derelict dwelling on the property is accessed by a private laneway.

Auctioneer Raymond Fee accepted an opening bid of €100,000.

With five bidders in action the price rose to €178,000, where it held. It was withdrawn at that price and is now in under offer at €180,000, or €15,000/ac.