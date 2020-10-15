237ac Kilkenny farm on the market for nearly €2m

The property will be offered in four lots

One of the more substantial farms to come on the market this year is a 237ac non-residential holding in Kilkenny.

The holding has 125ac in grazing, 35ac in tillage and 77ac in forestry. It will be sold by auction in early November and is guided pre-auction at €1.975m.

The tillage and grass ground are guided at €10,000/ac while the forestry is expected to make €5,000/ac.

Expand Close The land is laid out in about 12 divisions / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land is laid out in about 12 divisions





Located on a cul-de-sac at Clomantagh the holding is 6.5km from Freshford, 7km from Johnstown and just over 20km from Kilkenny and Thurles.

Laid out is about 12 divisions divided by traditional hedgerow, the tillage and grazing land is described by auctioneer Pat Gannon as the best of ground. It is free draining in nature and clearly suitable for a range of farm enterprises. The grazing portion, laid out in about nine large fields, is in good heart.

Three tillage fields extending to 35ac are currently in stubble having delivered up their crop earlier in the autumn.

The forestry is in 52ac and 25ac sections. Planted 27 years ago and comprising mainly of Sitka Spruce and a small amount of ash it no longer carries premiums, but the harvested mature timber certainly will have value.

Expand Close Three tillage fields extending to 35ac are currently in stubble / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Three tillage fields extending to 35ac are currently in stubble

Mr Gannon says a farm of this size is a rarity in north Kilkenny, “It isn’t often you will get a farm of this size all together on one block in this area. It is also available in smaller lots which might suit a broader range of customers.”

The property will be offered in four lots with the first made up of the entire 160ac. A second lot is comprised of 90ac, of which 35ac is in tillage and 55ac in grass. The third lot is a 70ac parcel of grassland, while the final parcel comprises the 77ac in forestry.

In a sale jointly handled by Pat Gannon and David Shee of Shee and Hawe, the holding will be sold at auction at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny at 3pm on Thursday, November 5.

Residential tillage farm auction

Staying in Kilkenny, auctioneer Ed Donohue is handling the sale of a c40ac residential tillage farm with extensive road frontage at Ballymack, Cuffesgrange, between Kilkenny and Callan. The holding is coming to auction with a guide price of €600,000 or €15,000/ac

Expand Close The farm near Freshford has 125ac in grazing, 35ac in tillage and 77ac in forestry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm near Freshford has 125ac in grazing, 35ac in tillage and 77ac in forestry

Located approximately 8km from Kilkenny and 5km from Callan, the holding fronts on to the Kilkenny/Callan Rd. Laid out in five fields, the high quality land has little or no waste. Currently in tillage, the ground is suitable for a variety of agricultural, equestrian or other uses.

A two-storey house built in the 1970s extends to approximately 1,345 sq ft and the accommodation includes four bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, lounge and sitting room.

Expand Close The sheds on the Cuffesgrange farm are dated but useful / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The sheds on the Cuffesgrange farm are dated but useful

Out of doors, a range of farm buildings on a concreted yard includes a four-column shed and lean-to, a three-column shed, lofted outbuildings and an old farm residence.

The holding will be sold at auction on the land at 3pm on Friday, October 30.

Online Editors