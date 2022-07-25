234ac Kilkenny farm with renovation project potential for €10,000-15,000/ac

Residential holding at Thomastown is mostly in grass and comes with two-storey farmhouse and a dated yard
Left distraught by his county’s All-Ireland hurling final defeat, Castlecomer auctioneer Joe Coogan has the consolation of handling the sale of the biggest Kilkenny farm to come on the market for some time.
The 234ac residential holding at Columbcille, 1.6km from Thomastown, is in two lots, of 22ac and 212ac, at either side of the Graiguenamanagh road, giving the place plenty of road frontage.
The majority of the land is in grass, with 30ac in forestry planted over 30 years ago — it no longer commands premiums.
Mr Coogan is hoping it will make between €10,000 and €15,000/ac on the private treaty market, but it may be offered for sale by auction in October.
The traditional two-storey farmhouse will need renovation and modernisation, although the downstairs section was lived in up to a few weeks ago.
Set back 800m from the road on an elevated site overlooking Thomastown, it is reached by an avenue that also provides access to the land and could be the basis for a central roadway.
Dating back to the 19th century, the four-bedroom 2,785 sq ft house includes an extension added some years ago. There are two large reception rooms.
Out of doors, the yard is a mix of the new and the traditional.
“About 45 years ago this would have been at the heart of a progressive beef operation,” Mr Coogan explains.
Although dated and in various states of repair, the yard still has its uses.
The older buildings — such as a number of slated stone sheds to the rear of the house — have lots of character and could have potential as a rural renovation project.
The more modern infrastructure includes a round-roof shed with double lean-tos and accommodation for up to 60 cattle, with a pair of round-roof sheds adjoined.
An A-roof slatted shed has accommodation for about 30 cattle.
The land has been rented for a number of years and while described as “sound grazing ground”, it could do with reseeding and general tidying.
It is laid out in large fields and fenced by traditional hedgerow. Mr Coogan believes it has strong dairy potential.
“It is a lovely farm to do something with,” he said. A portion of 30ac is in forestry, planted 30 years ago.
The property is offered as an entire or in two lots. The main portion consists of the house and yard with 182ac in grass and 30ac in forestry.
The 22ac is on the opposite side of the road.
In a recent auction Mr Coogan sold a 39ac parcel of mixed land at Firoda, Castlecomer. He describes the ground as “suitable for grazing or planting”.
In a lively auction that took just 90 seconds to conclude, the property opened at €150,000 and was quickly bid to €265,000, where it sold. It made €6,794/ac, a handsome price for marginal ground.