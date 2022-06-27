220ac of top-class Kildare land at €15,532/ac

In a major sale of land a 220ac dispersed holding in south Kildare is coming to auction in a series of six lots with an overall guide price of €2.8m or an average of €15,532/ac.

The executor sale, disposing of the property of the late John Anderson, will see the farm offered in various parcels near Athy, with the largest portion nearer Kilcullen and beside Narraghmore.

This latter parcel of 91ac is a grass and tillage farm at Inchaquire, Ballitore.

Laid out in one block 3km from Narraghmore, 12km from Kilcullen and 14km from Castledermot, the land is described by Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers as “superb ground ideal for all agricultural uses”.

“It has good frontage onto both the main road and a side road and is guided at €1.2m or over €13,000/ac.”

The second block is a 74ac farm just outside Athy in the townlands of Grangemellon and Ardree. This is offered in three lots of varying sizes, with an overall guide of €1.011m.

The first of these is a 43ac piece at Grangemellon, 5.5km from Athy, 5km from Kilkea and 11km from Castledermot. Situated off the R417, it is guided at €645,000.

A 43ac piece at Grangemellon 5.5km from Athy includes a farmyard on a concrete apron.

It includes a farmyard on a concrete apron. The buildings comprise an enclosed workshop, a five-column hay barn, two stables, a feed silo and a silage slab.

The 43ac parcel has a yard with tow round-roof sheds, one of which has double lean-tos.

There is also a five-column hay shed with silage walls and lean-tos at either side, along with a range of outhouses and stores.

The land is described as “top-quality ground in three divisions of grass but ideal for any number of uses”.

The yard is dated but useful.

With over 300m frontage onto the local road there is plenty of potential for the building of a house.

The second portion of the 74ac parcel is made up of 12.5ac of grassland described as “top-quality, multi-purpose ground with frontage onto the local road”.

A 12.5ac of grassland at Grangemellon is described as top-quality, multi-purpose ground with frontage onto the local road.

Mr Jordan says it could make a superb site for a residence.

This is guided at €150,000 or €12,000/ac.

An 18ac parcel makes up the last piece of the 74ac unit and this located at Grangemellon, across the railway tracks from the local GFC grounds and 5.5km from Athy.

An 18ac parcel makes up the last piece of the 74ac unit

The parcel is made up of top-quality land with good frontage to a local road.

Currently in grass, it is described as “ideal for tillage as well as grazing”. This portion is guided at €216,000 or €12,000/ac.

Another large block of land included in the sale is a 42ac parcel of tillage ground at Ardree, 4km from Athy.

A 42ac parcel at Ardree is 4km from Athy and has over 500m of frontage on to the R417 Carlow Road.

With over 500m of frontage on to the R417 Carlow road, it is in one division bounded by natural boundaries and hedgerows.

According to the auctioneers a small section adjoining the River Barrow /Grand Canal is liable to flooding in times of extreme rainfall.

The parcel is guided at €560,000 or about €13,300/ac.

The final piece is a 13ac field in a place known as ‘The Island’. Liable to flooding and suitable for summer grazing, it is between the Grand Canal and the River Barrow and accessed by a bridge.

The island is a 13ac field bounded by the Barrow and the Grand Canal.

It has a guide price of €30,000.

The property is coming to auction in a transaction jointly handled by Jordan Auctioneers and Leinster Marts.

Paddy Jordan says he expects lively interest in the whole 220ac given the size of the parcels, the quality of the land, road accessibility and the locations.

The sale takes place at 3pm on Thursday, July 21 at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.