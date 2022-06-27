Farming

220ac of top-class Kildare land at €15,532/ac

Executor sale will dispose of six parcels of premium ground in South Kildare

Good land: The largest portion is 91ac grass and tillage farm at Inchaquire, Ballitore, 3km from Narraghmore.

A 43ac piece at Grangemellon 5.5km from Athy includes a farmyard on a concrete apron.

A 12.5ac of grassland at Grangemellon is described as top-quality, multi-purpose ground with frontage onto the local road.

An 18ac parcel makes up the last piece of the 74ac unit

A 42ac parcel at Ardree is 4km from Athy and has over 500m of frontage on to the R417 Carlow Road.

The island is a 13ac field bounded by the Barrow and the Grand Canal.

The 43ac parcel has a yard with tow round-roof sheds, one of which has double lean-tos.

The yard is dated but useful.

Jim O'Brien

In a major sale of land a 220ac dispersed holding in south Kildare is coming to auction in a series of six lots with an overall guide price of €2.8m or an average of €15,532/ac.

The executor sale, disposing of the property of the late John Anderson, will see the farm offered in various parcels near Athy, with the largest portion nearer Kilcullen and beside Narraghmore.

