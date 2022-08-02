220ac Kildare farm makes €18,250/ac

50ac of land at Browneshill, on the outskirts of Carlow town, was withdrawn from auction at €750,000 and sold afterwards for a higher figure.

A 3ac field at Scarnagh, Gorey made over €57,000/ac when it sold online for €172,000.

This neglected 81ac farm at Ballykilty, Gorey, Co Wexford was guided at c€6,000/ac and made €12,600/ac at auction

The 87.5ac farm at The Pike of Rushall, Co Laois included a small yard. It made €1.015m.

The yard at Ardree is dated.

Valuable: This 43ac portion of the 220ac Kildare farm, at Ardree, Athy, includes a yard and made €870,000

Farmland in south Leinster is the most expensive in Ireland — with the exception of Dublin — and holdings from Kildare to Wexford are recording prices from €15,000/ac to an unusual figure of €57,000/ac paid for a 3ac field near Gorey.

In what is sure to be one of the sales of the year, a 220ac dispersed holding in and around Athy in Co Kildare sold in six lots making in excess of €4m under the joint stewardship of Jordan Auctioneers and Leinster Marts.

In a marathon and strongly attended auction the executor sale realised a combined price of €4.018m or €18,263/ac.

The farm includes tillage and grassland, with the largest portion of 91ac located at Ballitore and Narraghmore near Kilcullen. This made €1.64m under the hammer.

A portion of 43ac at Ardree, Athy including a yard made €870,000 while a parcel of 12.5ac at the same address made €288,000.

18ac at Grangemellon, Athy made €428,000, and 42ac at the same address made €722,000. A 13ac field of flood-prone ground at Grangemellon was sold for €70,000.

Clive Kavanagh of Jordans described interest levels prior to the auction as really strong.

“We knew the various lots would likely achieve a top price,” he said. It is understood most of the purchasers were local tillage and livestock farmers.

87ac at Pike of Rushall sells for €1.015m

Moving south to Co Laois, auctioneer Pat Gannon sold an 87.4ac non-residential farm with a small yard and plenty of road frontage at Mannin, the Pike of Rushall between Borris-in-Ossory and Castletown.

The holding was offered in two lots of 53.5 and 34ac. The keenly fought auction saw the entire winning against the lots by a short head. The lots were making €1.012m but the hammer came down on the entire at €1.015m or €11,600/ac.

81ac Wexford holding doubles its guide

Further south-east an 81ac farm at Ballykilty Lower, Inch near Gorey in Co Wexford far exceeded expectations when it sold for €1.02m or almost €12,600/ac.

It made more than double the pre-auction guide of €5,000 to €6,000 set by Quinn Property.

The farmstead on the holding includes a derelict house and yard surrounded by a wooded area.

The land hasn’t been actively farmed in years and needs of a lot of work.

At auction it opened at €400,000 and with five bidders in action the place went on the market at €680,000. Bidding continued with a reduced field of three customers until the place was bought by a dairy farmer.

€497,000 for 25ac farm with derelict house

Mr Quinn also handled the sale of a 24.8ac holding at Clologue, Camolin. The farm includes a derelict stone farmhouse and outbuildings while the lands, in grass and tillage, have extensive road frontage and frontage on to the River Bann.

At auction the lots overtook the entire and sold for a combined €497,000.

The farmhouse and yard on 1ac made €92,000, a parcel of 10.5ac of reseeded ground made €225,000 and 13.3ac in grass and tillage made €180,000.

The 23.8ac of non-residential land made in excess of €17,000/ac.

19ac with development potential for €240,000

In other Wexford sales a 19ac roadside holding in two fields with development potential at Ballyrea, Wells near Gorey was withdrawn by Mr Quinn from auction at €240,000 and sold for substantially more after negotiations

3ac field near Gorey sells for €172,000

A 3ac field at Scarnagh, Gorey made over €57,000/ac when it sold online for €172,000.

Mr Quinn said 18 bidders registered for the auction and most were probably interested in it as a site.

50ac of arable land on edge of Carlow town

A 50ac holding of arable land at Browneshill, on the outskirts of Carlow town, originally part of the Browneshill Estate and laterally a Land Commission farm, was withdrawn from auction by John Dawson at €750,000.

It sold after auction for a substantially higher figure believed to represent about €16,500/ac.