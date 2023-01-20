Farming

200ac Wexford property with period house and extensive range of outbuildings for €12,000-15,000/ac

Cromogue House is ‘one of the finest farms to come on the market in the county for quite some time’

Well equipped: Cromogue House and farm comes with a wide range of sheds. Expand
Cromogue House was built in 1886. Expand
The land property is offered in lots Expand
The house is structurally sound but in need of refurbishment. Expand
The 5.4ac at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin, Co Wexford is near a parcel of ground that made €25,400 at auction before Christmas. Expand

Jim O'Brien

In Wexford the year is starting off big with the sale of Cromogue House on 200ac at Bunclody.

The farm comes with a period residence, good ground and an extensive range of outbuildings.

