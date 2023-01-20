200ac Wexford property with period house and extensive range of outbuildings for €12,000-15,000/ac

In Wexford the year is starting off big with the sale of Cromogue House on 200ac at Bunclody.

The farm comes with a period residence, good ground and an extensive range of outbuildings.

The holding is 4km off the N80, 15km from Enniscorthy and 7km from Bunclody at the heart of good Wexford farmland.

According to David Quinn it has been well farmed and comes with plenty of road frontage.

The house and yard are set back from the road and reached via a concrete driveway.

The four-bedroom house was built in 1886 and, while vacant for the past 12 years and in need of complete refurbishment, it is structurally sound.

Expand Close Cromogue House was built in 1886. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cromogue House was built in 1886.

It is described as a charming building with much of the original décor intact.

It has a small garden area to the front, with the farmyard and outbuildings to the rear.

Among the features of the house are an original tiled floor, open-cast fireplaces with insets, a kitchen with a Rayburn cooker and timber floors.

Expand Close The house is structurally sound but in need of refurbishment. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house is structurally sound but in need of refurbishment.

The outbuildings include a three-column machinery shed with canopy, an enclosed yard with a range of stone buildings and cattle crush, a six-column round-roof shed with a seven-column lean-to and a four-column lean-to.

There is three-phase electricity on the land.

Among the remaining buildings are a second three-column shed, a free-standing lean-to, a three-column round-roof shed with a canopy and a three-column lean-to. There are two two-column A-roofed sheds, a pair of open silage pits and a selection of stone buildings

The land is described by David Quinn as generally free-draining with no waste divided between tillage and grass; one third is in tillage and two-thirds in grass.

Water is supplied from two wells and from a number of natural water courses on the property.

According to the auctioneer the farm is suitable for most agricultural enterprises, including dairying.

It will be offered as the entire or in a range of lots, including the residence and yard on 81.2ac. This is guided at €12,000 to €15,000/ac.

Expand Close The land property is offered in lots / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land property is offered in lots

The remaining lots are guided at €12,000/ac and these are in parcels of 21.7ac, 19.2ac, 24.6ac and 52.8ac.

David Quinn describes Cromogue as “one of the finest farms to come on the market in Co Wexford for quite some time”. It will be sold at online auction on Tuesday, February 21 at 3pm.

​

Compact Wexford parcel set to make big money

At 3pm on Wednesday, February 15, Mr Quinn is selling a 5.4ac holding of roadside land at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy.

The property is less than 1km from Ballindaggin village and 10km west of Enniscorthy.

Expand Close The 5.4ac at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin, Co Wexford is near a parcel of ground that made €25,400 at auction before Christmas. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 5.4ac at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin, Co Wexford is near a parcel of ground that made €25,400 at auction before Christmas.

Laid out in one division with good road frontage and currently in grass, the ground is suitable for tillage or grazing.

The sale is guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac but an online auction of 14ac holding in the same townland just before Christmas saw it make €25,700/ac.

The auction will be held online.