200ac Wexford holding makes €23,000/ac

Grass and tillage farm with derelict period house and range of outbuildings ‘exceeds all expectations’ with €4.66m sale

Big money: Cromogue House and farm with a wide range of sheds made €4.66m at auction Expand
Cromogue House is a period house built in 1886. Expand
The land at Cromogue is in tillage and grass. Expand
The 19ac farm at Reenascreena, West Cork made €13,421/ac. Expand
The Reenascreena holding includes a derelict house and a haybarn with lean-tos at either side. Expand

Jim O'Brien

Early auction room action and online sales indicate that the year ahead will continue the strong price trends of 2022.

In Wexford, Cromogue House on 200ac at Bunclody sold under the hammer of David Quinn, making €4.66m, or more than €23,000/ac, well ahead of its guide of €12,000-15,000/ac.

