200ac Wexford holding makes €23,000/ac

Early auction room action and online sales indicate that the year ahead will continue the strong price trends of 2022.

In Wexford, Cromogue House on 200ac at Bunclody sold under the hammer of David Quinn, making €4.66m, or more than €23,000/ac, well ahead of its guide of €12,000-15,000/ac.

The land at Cromogue is in tillage and grass.

The land at Cromogue is in tillage and grass.

The farm comes with a period residence, versatile ground and an extensive range of outbuildings.

Located 4km off the N80 Bunclody to Enniscorthy road and 15km from Enniscorthy, the farm is in good heart, has been well farmed and comes with extensive road frontage.

The 19th-century, four-bedroom house has been vacant for 12 years and is in need of complete refurbishment.

Cromogue House is a period house built in 1886.

Cromogue House is a period house built in 1886.

The farmyard to the rear has an extensive range of outbuildings, some modern and some dated.

One third of the land is in tillage and two-thirds in grass.

Water is supplied from two wells and several natural water courses.

At auction it was offered in a range of lots and as an entire. The residence and yard on 81.2ac was offered as one lot. The remaining lots were in parcels of 21.7ac, 19.2ac, 24.6ac and 52.8ac.

After a first round of bidding the lots had gathered a combined €3.13m, while the entire was making €3.68m.

The lots remained in strong contention during a second round of bidding but stalled at €3.63m.

At that stage the lots were put to one side and the house and yard on 200ac was declared ‘on the market’ at €3.68m. A barrage of bids followed, generating another €980,000 before the hammer fell at €4.66m when the place was bought in trust by a solicitor.

Mr Quinn described it as “an extraordinary price”, saying: “The result exceeded all expectations.”

19ac West Cork farm sells for €255,000

In a rare foray into the auction room, Clonakilty auctioneer John Hodnett sold a 19ac farm with a derelict farmhouse at Reenascreena, Rosscarbery, West Cork and saw it make €255,000, or €105,000 ahead of its guide.

Located 1km west of Reenascreena, the farm is in one block and laid out in a number of fields, made up of a mix of decent pastureland and more marginal ground.

The 19ac farm at Reenascreena, West Cork made €13,421/ac.

The 19ac farm at Reenascreena, West Cork made €13,421/ac.

The holding has access from a minor country road.

The yard consists of dated farm buildings including a three-column haybarn with lean-tos at either side. Services include mains water and electricity.

According to Mr Hodnett the executor sale attracted intense attention before auction, with quite a few pre-auction contracts sent out.

An opening bid of €170,000 saw three active bidders, two farmers and a businessman with farming interests, engage with proceedings.

The Reenascreena holding includes a derelict house and a haybarn with lean-tos at either side.

The Reenascreena holding includes a derelict house and a haybarn with lean-tos at either side.

The price rose quickly to €250,000, at which point Mr Hodnett consulted with the vendor and it was agreed to put the place on the market.

Bidding resumed and after five bids of €1,000 the price on offer reached €255,000 and the gavel hit the rostrum in favour of a local farmer who paid in excess of €13,400/ac.