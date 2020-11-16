€1m farm on the market in enterprising midlands town

The 102ac farm in Clara is located close to the town and part of the land has development potential.

Clara in Co Offaly has a strong history of enterprise and job creation. This was largely due to Goodbodys, a family of Quaker entrepreneurs from Mountmellick who established a presence in the town in 1825.

By 1890 they were employing 800 people in milling and textiles and continued to prosper until after the First World War. A steady decline in their fortunes saw the milling business close in 1930, but the textile business continued until 1984.

Clara is now home to new industry producing pharmaceutical and medical supplies, so the sale of a 102ac residential farm adjacent to the town with frontage to the Brosna River, will have potential on a number of fronts. It will appeal to farmers and non-farming investors alike.

The property is going to auction in a series of lots and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore is guiding the sale at €950,000 to €1m.

The two bedroom cottage can be sold separately on 1.16ac

The two bedroom cottage can be sold separately on 1.16ac

The first lot is a c16.38 ac parcel of prime grazing land with road frontage on to the Kilbeggan and the Horseleap roads.

Currently under lease until May 31, the field is fronted by a public footpath leading back to the town centre. The second lot adjoins the first and consists of a 1ac site with a compact two bedroom cottage .

The third portion is made up of c42.32ac of top class arable land with extensive dual road frontage. This parcel is located close to a housing estate so it could have development potential.

The holding at Clara comes with plenty of road frontage.

The holding at Clara comes with plenty of road frontage.

A fourth lot extends to c41.93ac with a farmyard. This land is partially zoned public/community/educational and business /employment. It is expected to attract interest from a number of sectors.

Lot 5 comprises of c0.7ac with a four-column, round roof agricultural shed and four-column lean-tos at each side.

The yard has a wide range of sheds with a variety of uses

The yard has a wide range of sheds with a variety of uses

The roadside site is zoned business and employment. The final lot is comprised of the entire 102.49ca with the cottage.

The auction will be held either online or at the land at 2pm on Wednesday, December 9.

Online Editors