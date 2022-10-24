182ac Meath estate changes hands for €3.15m

Premium
Up to €24,700/ac paid in range of sales from Westmeath to Wexford as Leinster land prices soar
Leinster farm sales are continuing at a brisk pace and the strong prices show no signs of abating.
A recent headline sale was the auction of Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor in Co Meath. It sold under the hammer for €3.15m or €17,300/ac.
The property includes a wide range of farm buildings with accommodation for 550 cattle and storage for 3,000t of grain.
Handled jointly by Savills and Loman Dempsey, it went to an Ireland-based bidder for €150,000 above the guide price.
A 26.4ac non-residential property at Coolroe, Ballycullane, Co Wexford sold for almost €12,700 under the hammer of Anne Carton of PN O’Gorman.
A bid of €335,000 won the day for a buyer acting in trust.
In another auction Ms Carton sold a 4.7ac parcel of ground at Gusserane, New Ross for €115,000 or almost €24,500/ac, to a local farmer.
A 29.5ac farm with an uninhabited bungalow at Kilcooney, Geashill, Co Offaly was the subject of an unusual pre-auction sale.
An enthusiastic visitor was hell-bent on buying the place before returning overseas. However, the auction did not suit his travel arrangements.
He offered a figure well in excess of the €350,000 guide to auctioneer Matt Dunne, who held him at bay while he contacted all interested parties.
A local farmer who had shown no interest beforehand entered the fray and secured the place for a price well in advance of its guide.
In another pre-auction sale Jordan Jordans of Newbridge sold Ponsfield Stud on 2.6ac between The Curragh and Newbridge in Co Kildare.
The holding is centred around a two-storey, 2,050 sq ft house. Equestrian facilities include an American barn with 12 boxes, a six-unit automatic walker and a three-column haybarn.
The property was guided at €480,000 and it sold before auction for a figure in excess of the guide.
Just over the border in Co Meath, Coonans sold a 28ac parcel in two fields at Phepotstown, not far from Kilcock and Summerhill for €385,000 or €13,750/ac.
In another auction Coonans sold Sherwood Park House, a period property with a yard on 90ac of Carlow tillage land, near Ballon.
The house is a two-storey over-basement structure built around 1750 and in good condition.
The residence with the yard on 16ac was sold prior to auction for an undisclosed sum.
The remaining 74ac including a derelict cottage sold for €900,000 to a local farmer.
Six pieces of land have changed hands in the Meath parish of Dunderry since summer.
Most recently, Thomas Potterton sold a 27.5ac non-residential parcel that was originally part of the parkland in front of Philpotstown House.
It sold for €537,000 or €19,500/ac to a businessman.
Mr Potterton also sold a 7.5ac mixed-quality plot of ground at Red Bog, 1.2km from Dunshaughlin, to a non-farming buyer for €131,000, or €17,466/ac.
In Co Westmeath Mr Potterton withdrew a 43ac farm at Caslanakirka, Castlepollard from auction after it reached €320,000. It sold afterwards for a substantially higher figure believed to be between €8,500 and €9,000/ac.
An 85.25ac grass and tillage residential farm in Carlow was sold in lots by Pat Gannon, netting a total of €1.567m.
The house on 5ac made €260,000 while the remaining 80ac made €1.307m or €16,340/ac.
Located at Carrickbeg and Coolnapish, Bagenalstown, the farm is spread out over a number of lots and includes a farmhouse and out-offices.
A parcel of 22.75ac made €300,000 after auction, while a 57.25ac portion made €1.07m.