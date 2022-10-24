Farming

182ac Meath estate changes hands for €3.15m

Up to €24,700/ac paid in range of sales from Westmeath to Wexford as Leinster land prices soar

Period elegance: Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor, Co Meath made €3.15m or €17,300/ac Expand
This 26.4ac parcel at Coolroe, Ballycullane made €335,000 at auction. Expand
This land at Geashill, Co Offaly made well in excess of its guide of €350,000. Expand
The house at Geashill is in need of attention Expand
Ponsfield Stud on 2.6ac sold before auction for a figure in excess of its guide of €480,000. Expand
A 28ac parcel of ground in two fields at Phepotstown, Co Meath went on the market at €360,000 and sold at €385,000. Expand
Sherwood Park House on 16ac sold prior to auction while 74ac made €900,000 under the hammer. Expand
A 27.5ac non-residential parcel at Philpotstown was originally part of the parkland in front of Philpotstown House. Expand
An 85.25 farm at Bagenalstown, Co Carlow sold in lots. The house on 5ac made €260,000 while the remaining 80ac made €1.307m or almost €16,340/ac. Expand
Pic 11 A 43ac farm at Caslanakirka, Castlepollard was withdrawn from auction after it reached €320,000. It sold afterwards for a substantially higher figure. Expand

Period elegance: Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor, Co Meath made €3.15m or €17,300/ac

Jim O'Brien

Leinster farm sales are continuing at a brisk pace and the strong prices show no signs of abating.

A recent headline sale was the auction of Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor in Co Meath. It sold under the hammer for €3.15m or €17,300/ac.

