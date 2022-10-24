182ac Meath estate changes hands for €3.15m

Leinster farm sales are continuing at a brisk pace and the strong prices show no signs of abating.

A recent headline sale was the auction of Parkstown House on 182ac at Ballivor in Co Meath. It sold under the hammer for €3.15m or €17,300/ac.

The property includes a wide range of farm buildings with accommodation for 550 cattle and storage for 3,000t of grain.

Handled jointly by Savills and Loman Dempsey, it went to an Ireland-based bidder for €150,000 above the guide price.

​

26.4ac of Wexford land makes €12,700

A 26.4ac non-residential property at Coolroe, Ballycullane, Co Wexford sold for almost €12,700 under the hammer of Anne Carton of PN O’Gorman.

Expand Close This 26.4ac parcel at Coolroe, Ballycullane made €335,000 at auction. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 26.4ac parcel at Coolroe, Ballycullane made €335,000 at auction.

​

A bid of €335,000 won the day for a buyer acting in trust.

In another auction Ms Carton sold a 4.7ac parcel of ground at Gusserane, New Ross for €115,000 or almost €24,500/ac, to a local farmer.

​

Overseas visitor foiled in Offaly auction

A 29.5ac farm with an uninhabited bungalow at Kilcooney, Geashill, Co Offaly was the subject of an unusual pre-auction sale.

Expand Close This land at Geashill, Co Offaly made well in excess of its guide of €350,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This land at Geashill, Co Offaly made well in excess of its guide of €350,000.

An enthusiastic visitor was hell-bent on buying the place before returning overseas. However, the auction did not suit his travel arrangements.

He offered a figure well in excess of the €350,000 guide to auctioneer Matt Dunne, who held him at bay while he contacted all interested parties.

Expand Close The house at Geashill is in need of attention / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house at Geashill is in need of attention

A local farmer who had shown no interest beforehand entered the fray and secured the place for a price well in advance of its guide.

​

Kildare stud sells before auction

In another pre-auction sale Jordan Jordans of Newbridge sold Ponsfield Stud on 2.6ac between The Curragh and Newbridge in Co Kildare.

Expand Close Ponsfield Stud on 2.6ac sold before auction for a figure in excess of its guide of €480,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ponsfield Stud on 2.6ac sold before auction for a figure in excess of its guide of €480,000.

The holding is centred around a two-storey, 2,050 sq ft house. Equestrian facilities include an American barn with 12 boxes, a six-unit automatic walker and a three-column haybarn.

The property was guided at €480,000 and it sold before auction for a figure in excess of the guide.

​

28ac Meath parcel makes €13,750/ac

Just over the border in Co Meath, Coonans sold a 28ac parcel in two fields at Phepotstown, not far from Kilcock and Summerhill for €385,000 or €13,750/ac.

Expand Close A 28ac parcel of ground in two fields at Phepotstown, Co Meath went on the market at €360,000 and sold at €385,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 28ac parcel of ground in two fields at Phepotstown, Co Meath went on the market at €360,000 and sold at €385,000.

​

Period property in Carlow sells in lots

In another auction Coonans sold Sherwood Park House, a period property with a yard on 90ac of Carlow tillage land, near Ballon.

The house is a two-storey over-basement structure built around 1750 and in good condition.

Expand Close Sherwood Park House on 16ac sold prior to auction while 74ac made €900,000 under the hammer. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sherwood Park House on 16ac sold prior to auction while 74ac made €900,000 under the hammer.

The residence with the yard on 16ac was sold prior to auction for an undisclosed sum.

The remaining 74ac including a derelict cottage sold for €900,000 to a local farmer.

​

27.5ac Dunderry parcel makes €19,500/ac

Six pieces of land have changed hands in the Meath parish of Dunderry since summer.

Most recently, Thomas Potterton sold a 27.5ac non-residential parcel that was originally part of the parkland in front of Philpotstown House.

Expand Close A 27.5ac non-residential parcel at Philpotstown was originally part of the parkland in front of Philpotstown House. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 27.5ac non-residential parcel at Philpotstown was originally part of the parkland in front of Philpotstown House.

It sold for €537,000 or €19,500/ac to a businessman.

Mr Potterton also sold a 7.5ac mixed-quality plot of ground at Red Bog, 1.2km from Dunshaughlin, to a non-farming buyer for €131,000, or €17,466/ac.

In Co Westmeath Mr Potterton withdrew a 43ac farm at Caslanakirka, Castlepollard from auction after it reached €320,000. It sold afterwards for a substantially higher figure believed to be between €8,500 and €9,000/ac.

​

85.25ac Carlow estate makes total of €1.567m

An 85.25ac grass and tillage residential farm in Carlow was sold in lots by Pat Gannon, netting a total of €1.567m.

The house on 5ac made €260,000 while the remaining 80ac made €1.307m or €16,340/ac.

Expand Close An 85.25 farm at Bagenalstown, Co Carlow sold in lots. The house on 5ac made €260,000 while the remaining 80ac made €1.307m or almost €16,340/ac. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An 85.25 farm at Bagenalstown, Co Carlow sold in lots. The house on 5ac made €260,000 while the remaining 80ac made €1.307m or almost €16,340/ac.

Located at Carrickbeg and Coolnapish, Bagenalstown, the farm is spread out over a number of lots and includes a farmhouse and out-offices.

A parcel of 22.75ac made €300,000 after auction, while a 57.25ac portion made €1.07m.