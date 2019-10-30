160ac Kilkenny farm on the market for €2m

A 160ac tillage and grazing farm with a period house and outbuildings is on the market in famed Mooncoin for €2m

Self-contained: The land and residence is all in one block and located in Mooncoin, close to the Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary borders and 18km from Waterford City
Self-contained: The land and residence is all in one block and located in Mooncoin, close to the Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary borders and 18km from Waterford City
House and farmyard, Silversprings, Mooncoin
The outbuildings include the original stables
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

I wonder if the Victorians who built Silversprings House at Mooncoin in Kilkenny were familiar with Molly, the lovely rose, whose name rings out around Croke Park with far too much regularity.

Whether or not the woman herself was familiar to the said Victorians, the beauty of the spot where the house is built surely was. This period house has fine views over the Suir Valley and 160ac of top quality arable land in a single block.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

With c150ac in tillage and grassland, and the remaining c.10 acres of mature deciduous trees and amenity land, the holding is for sale by private treaty and an offer of €2.05m is currently leading the pack.

The property is located about 4km north of Mooncoin, close to the borders of Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny. It is 4km from the main Waterford/Limerick Road (N24), 10km from the M9 motorway and 18km from Waterford City.

House and farmyard, Silversprings, Mooncoin
House and farmyard, Silversprings, Mooncoin

The residence is described by David Shee of Shee and Hawe auctioneers as a very fine period home.

Farm roads

The grounds contain a range of old stone buildings, including an original house dating back to Cromwellian times that stood on the site. The Victorian residence was built to the front of it. The holding also includes a large walled garden and an impressive courtyard of farm buildings. Built c.1850, the house is approached by a variety of avenues and farm roads lined with specimen and mature trees.

The residence boasts many period features throughout, including wood panelled doors, original windows and marble fireplaces together with high ceilings and some decorative plaster-work, while oil-fired central heating is a modern addition.

The accommodation includes an interesting 'L' shaped entrance hall leading to four reception rooms with marble fireplaces. These rooms include a drawing room, sitting room, dining room and kitchen area. The basement is home to nine rooms with flag stone floors, while upstairs are six bedrooms with a bathroom and a separate WC.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The land is made up of 160ac of top quality limestone land that was leased to three tenants over the last number of years, who used it for tillage and grazing and looked after it well.

A 10ac portion is in old woodland made up of oak and ash and the like. The holding is well serviced by farm roadways and suitable for strip-grazing, which will be music to the dairyman's ears.

Water is supplied by two private wells servicing a 7,000 gallon storage facility from where the water is piped throughout the farm.

The outbuildings include a period stable block, workshops with three-phase electricity and a courtyard to the rear of the house. There is also a large 13-bay modern farm building with high eaves.

This is one of the more substantial farms to come for sale in the south east in recent times.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots

Prime southeast tillage ground going for auction with €10,000/ac guide...
stock picture

'Punitive' stamp duty hike already hitting land sales
This 166ac residential holding located at Ballyagran near Kilmallock, Co Limerick is on the market with a €1.25m price tag

Big potential in Limerick's dairy heartland
Ruan House, Co Clare

To the Banner born - 57ac residential farm on the market in Clare
caption to come

Substantial Meath grazing farm on the market at €750,000
The land is all flat well-maintained grazing ground with piped water.

Golden dairy opportunity in south Tipp with capacity for 300 cows...
Lake views: Garrykennedy House is Victorian in vintage and hunting lodge in style

Lakeside haven on 50ac with a €2m price tag


Top Stories

File photo

Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy

One tip for the winter - avoid feeding mouldy silage at all costs
Access to Chinese markets for beef requires that live cattle for export must originate from farms which have not had any TB restrictions in the previous 12 months. Stock image

Cap on bovine TB eradication payments floated by review
Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Tom Burke

Hitting forestry targets a 'real challenge' as farm emissions continue...
Damaging absence: The IFA has been criticised for failing to lead the recent beef protests. Photo: Hany Marzouk

IFA candidates feel the heat over beef protests
There have been numerous calls for the reinstatement of the Early Retirement Scheme for farmers

New farm retirement scheme a non-runner, says Department boss
Minister Paschal Donohoe

Machinery contractors demand a U-turn on fuel tax hike