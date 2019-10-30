160ac Kilkenny farm on the market for €2m

Whether or not the woman herself was familiar to the said Victorians, the beauty of the spot where the house is built surely was. This period house has fine views over the Suir Valley and 160ac of top quality arable land in a single block.

With c150ac in tillage and grassland, and the remaining c.10 acres of mature deciduous trees and amenity land, the holding is for sale by private treaty and an offer of €2.05m is currently leading the pack.

The property is located about 4km north of Mooncoin, close to the borders of Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny. It is 4km from the main Waterford/Limerick Road (N24), 10km from the M9 motorway and 18km from Waterford City.

House and farmyard, Silversprings, Mooncoin

The residence is described by David Shee of Shee and Hawe auctioneers as a very fine period home.

Farm roads

The grounds contain a range of old stone buildings, including an original house dating back to Cromwellian times that stood on the site. The Victorian residence was built to the front of it. The holding also includes a large walled garden and an impressive courtyard of farm buildings. Built c.1850, the house is approached by a variety of avenues and farm roads lined with specimen and mature trees.

The residence boasts many period features throughout, including wood panelled doors, original windows and marble fireplaces together with high ceilings and some decorative plaster-work, while oil-fired central heating is a modern addition.

The accommodation includes an interesting 'L' shaped entrance hall leading to four reception rooms with marble fireplaces. These rooms include a drawing room, sitting room, dining room and kitchen area. The basement is home to nine rooms with flag stone floors, while upstairs are six bedrooms with a bathroom and a separate WC.

The land is made up of 160ac of top quality limestone land that was leased to three tenants over the last number of years, who used it for tillage and grazing and looked after it well.

A 10ac portion is in old woodland made up of oak and ash and the like. The holding is well serviced by farm roadways and suitable for strip-grazing, which will be music to the dairyman's ears.

Water is supplied by two private wells servicing a 7,000 gallon storage facility from where the water is piped throughout the farm.

The outbuildings include a period stable block, workshops with three-phase electricity and a courtyard to the rear of the house. There is also a large 13-bay modern farm building with high eaves.

This is one of the more substantial farms to come for sale in the south east in recent times.

Indo Farming