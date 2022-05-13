Farming

152ac of prime land on Meath-Dublin border

Primrose Park tillage farm with a substantial house and a handy yard is guided at €3m or almost €20,000/ac

Desirable: The house and yard at Primrose Park, Co Meath sit on 152ac of tillage land Expand
The four-bedroom house was built in 1971. Expand
Primrose Park comes with a dated but useful yard. Expand
The house and yard Expand
The 152ac block of land has extensive road frontage to two roads and an access point to a third. Expand
The garden area is made up of lawns dotted with trees and with a greenhouse. Expand
The farm is currently in tillage but suitable to all types of farming. Expand
The kitchen includes an AGA cooker. Expand
The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Expand
The reception rooms include a sitting room, living room and dining room. Expand
Like much of the house the hallways is spacious. Expand

Jim O'Brien

You don’t need to be a property specialist to recognise that a 152ac tillage farm on the Meath/Dublin border is a valuable piece of farming real estate.

Primrose Park at Greenogue, Kilsallaghan, Co Meath, with a large house and a small yard, is guided pre-auction at €3m or almost €20,000/ac.

