152ac of prime land on Meath-Dublin border

You don’t need to be a property specialist to recognise that a 152ac tillage farm on the Meath/Dublin border is a valuable piece of farming real estate.

Primrose Park at Greenogue, Kilsallaghan, Co Meath, with a large house and a small yard, is guided pre-auction at €3m or almost €20,000/ac.

The holding is 5km from Ashbourne, 8km from Ratoath and 10km from Swords. The land has frontage on to three roads, is tilled from boundary to boundary, is currently planted in winter crops and has been rented on conacre for some time.

Expand Close The 152ac block of land has extensive road frontage to two roads and an access point to a third. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 152ac block of land has extensive road frontage to two roads and an access point to a third.

The house is a 2,583 sq ft two-story structure built in the 1970s.

Expand Close The four-bedroom house was built in 1971. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The four-bedroom house was built in 1971.

The spacious rooms include a hallway, a kitchen with an Aga, a living room, dining room, sitting room, a utility and a shower room.

Expand Close The kitchen includes an AGA cooker. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen includes an AGA cooker.

Expand Close The reception rooms include a sitting room, living room and dining room. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The reception rooms include a sitting room, living room and dining room.

Expand Close Like much of the house the hallways is spacious. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Like much of the house the hallways is spacious.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the master ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Expand Close The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

The house is of its time in terms of décor and equipment but is perfectly habitable, heated by oil-fired central heating, with water supplied from a private well as well as a mains connection.

Out of doors, a neat garden area to the front and rear of the residence includes a glass house, lawns and a range of trees and shrubs.

Expand Close The garden area is made up of lawns dotted with trees and with a greenhouse. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The garden area is made up of lawns dotted with trees and with a greenhouse.

Nearby is a car garage and a traditional yard with a range of buildings that could be put to many uses.

These include a partly enclosed five-column haybarn with lean-tos at either side, an A-roofed, four-column shed suitable for machinery or general storage, and a traditional lofted potato shed that has the makings of a re-purposing project.

Expand Close Primrose Park comes with a dated but useful yard. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Primrose Park comes with a dated but useful yard.

The land is in 10 large fields enclosed by mature hedgerow. Several of the divisions are bounded by a local river, which also forms part of the county boundary.

Expand Close The farm is currently in tillage but suitable to all types of farming. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm is currently in tillage but suitable to all types of farming.

The property has plenty of road frontage, particularly on to the R125 and on to an adjacent side road, with another access point from the R130.

It is in the hinterland of developing Dublin, but the land is being sold as prime agricultural ground at agricultural values.

Pat O’Hagan of selling agents Savills describes it as typical of the versatile, productive ground in the area and a farm that has been carefully minded for decades by the vendor’s family.

Expand Close The house and yard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house and yard

The land has also been well looked after by the tenants in recent years.

Mr O’Hagan says the holding is fit for any type of farming,

“While currently growing winter crops, it is suitable for vegetables, grazing or equestrian,” he said, “Jim Dreaper’s stud farm is nearby and Arkle was trained across the road from the place.”

Savills expect interest from all farming sectors and also from investors looking at buying the land to rent.

The property will be sold as an entire or in lots. The house and sheds on 2.5ac will form one parcel and the remaining 149.5ac will make up the rest.

The auction will be held at Roganstown Hotel, Swords at 3pm on Thursday, June 23.