‘€15,000/ac is the new €10,000/ac’ in Leinster farm sales

The northern half of the Leinster province had a huge start to 2022. Aside from coming third in the per-acre price, it left all other regions in the shade in terms of auction numbers, money generated and volume of land sold.

A property price survey, based on figures from reported sales in national media, shows that a total of 906.8ac of land was sold in North Leinster in the first six months of the year, representing the highest volume of acreage sold in any region. Over 17 auctions generated €12.417m, a larger amount of money that any of its neighbours.

Expand Close Primrose Park on 152ac near Ashbourne in Co Meath made €4.1m at auction netted the biggest price paid at farmland auction in the first six months of 2022. / Facebook

The amount of land sold represents a decrease of 8pc on the figures for the first six months of 2021 yet there was an 11pc increase in the revenue generated. The average price of €13,693/ac is 22.5pc up on last year’s price for the same period.

Expand Close The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media / Facebook

The biggest farm sale in the country so far this year took place in the North Leinster region when Savills sold the residential 152ac Primrose Park farm at Ashbourne in Co Meath for €4.1m, delivering a huge €24,000/ac.

The only other property in the region to pass the €1m mark was a non-residential 140ac tillage farm at Termonfeckin in Co Louth. This made €1.775m in a Raymond Potterton auction.

Land prices in Westmeath and Longford continued to surge ahead with Dillon Murtagh achieving €15,862 and €15,777 for farms at Ballynacargy Westmeath and Granard Co Longford, respectively.

A rundown of the sales figures shows that one farm made over €20,000/ac, three farms made over €15,000/ac, one made over €14,000/ac, one over €12,000/ac, three over €10,000/ac and seven made under €10,000/ac.

Expand Close A 29ac residential holding at Piercetown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath was sold as an entire and made €15,862/ac. / Facebook

James Butler of Savills believes the sale of Primrose Park show that there is a strong market for farms of scale where the land is valued.

“People prefer the value to be attributed to the land rather than the house and yards” he said, “many people buying these farms are not doing it for the food producing capacity but are being advised to invest in land as an inflationary hedge.”

According to Thomas Potterton, €15,000/ac is the new €10,000/ac, “Despite the Ukraine war, the rise in inflation and the hike in fuel and fertiliser prices, interest in farmland remains strong. This is due to the fact that milk, beef and grain prices are strong and the first thing farmers do when they get money is plough it back into where they are making money, into land.”

The Trim auctioneer also points to the wide range of customers in the market for land, “Agricultural contractors are buying land while the hobby farmer keeps a floor under prices, especially under pure agricultural land in small parcels. Thanks to the tax exemptions for leasing land the government has made buying land for lease very attractive for non-farmers, and investors,” he said.

Expand Close On the Meath Cavan border ta 80ac farm at Loughbawn, Oldcastle broke the €10,000/ac mark at €805,000. / Facebook

Mullingar based Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh says that in recent months dairy farmers are meeting strong competition from beef and sheep farmers in the hunt for land.

“These make up the majority of our customers, beef and sheep men with the off-farm income are strong players. I am also finding that people who were underbidders in auctions a year ago are back and buying,” he said. Mr Murtagh expects prices to remain strong as there is less land on the market.