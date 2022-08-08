Farming

Farming

‘€15,000/ac is the new €10,000/ac’ in Leinster farm sales

Price survey shows bumper six months in the northern half of the province as revenue up by 11pc

This 140ac tillage farm at Termonfeckin Co Louth made €1.775m at auction. Expand
Primrose Park on 152ac near Ashbourne in Co Meath made €4.1m at auction netted the biggest price paid at farmland auction in the first six months of 2022. Expand
The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media Expand
A 29ac residential holding at Piercetown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath was sold as an entire and made €15,862/ac. Expand
On the Meath Cavan border ta 80ac farm at Loughbawn, Oldcastle broke the €10,000/ac mark at €805,000. Expand

Jim O'Brien

The northern half of the Leinster province had a huge start to 2022. Aside from coming third in the per-acre price, it left all other regions in the shade in terms of auction numbers, money generated and volume of land sold.

A property price survey, based on figures from reported sales in national media, shows that a total of 906.8ac of land was sold in North Leinster in the first six months of the year, representing the highest volume of acreage sold in any region. Over 17 auctions generated €12.417m, a larger amount of money that any of its neighbours.

