144ac Wexford farm can do beef or milk

The traditional four-bedroom farmhouse is in good condition but needs modernising

The farm can be bought as an entire or in two lots.

One of the bigger farms to come on the market in Co Wexford in recent times is a 144ac residential holding with an extensive yard at Knockadawk and Ballyart, just off the Kilmuckridge road.

The property will be sold at auction with a guide price of €1.5m to €1.7m.

Located 5km off the Wexford to Gorey road in a renowned farming area, the holding is all in grass and included a dairy enterprise up to 10 years ago.

While we normally expect farms of this size in Wexford to be home to tillage, this one most recently hosted a successful beef operation and has accommodation for 250 cattle.

The farm can be bought as an entire or in two lots.

According to auctioneer David Quinn it was farmed by two brothers described as superb farmers.

The holding fronts on to a shared cul-de-sac that leads to the house and yard.

The residence is a two-storey traditional stone farmhouse with a sitting room, kitchen, back kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

While in good structural condition, the place needs modernisation and upgrading.

The traditional four-bedroom farmhouse is in good condition but needs modernising

The extensive farmyard has the best of farm facilities. Included is a cubicle shed with 72 cubicles and a slatted tank, a concrete silage pit and a slatted shed with a feeding passage and more cubicles.

There are two round-roof loose sheds and two workshops, one situated beside the house. A third slatted shed has two sides in slats and is serviced by a feeding passage.

Among the cattle-handling facilities is a covered cattle crush, while other buildings include a second silage pit, two machinery sheds, a general-purpose lean-to, a shed for straw storage, a meal shed and a doghouse.

The accommodation includes slatted sheds, cubicles and loose sheds.

The land is laid out in one block and is described by Mr Quinn as good strong grazing ground.

It has substantial frontage on to the cul-de sac, which facilitates a range of access points.

The holding is divided into about 18 fields and can be sold in two lots and as an entire.

The first lot is made up of the farmhouse and outbuildings on 108ac, and a second lot comprises 36ac in five fields fronting on to the cul-de-sac.

The yard has the best of facilities.

Mr Quinn expects interest from across the sectors, “It is ideally set up to be run as a beef operation, but it also was a dairy farm,” he says.

Some basic infrastructural work could see it converted into a sizeable milking operation.

The property will be sold at a hybrid auction at the Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey and online at 3pm on Wednesday, August 24.