€13,000/ac for 85ac grass and tillage farm in Co Carlow

Holdings between 17ac and 86ac coming to auction over the next few weeks are the kind of places that attract a lot of custom and sell well.

This Thursday an 85.25ac grass and tillage residential farm is to be sold by Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon.

Located at Carrickbeg and Coolnapish, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, the farm is spread out over a number of lots and includes a farmhouse and out-offices.

These can be bought as a separate lot on 5.25ac with a guide of €250,000, or with 1ac for €160,000. The remainder of the land is guided at €13,000/ac.

According to Mr Gannon the farm is mainly in grass and while some is in tillage, he says more of the ground is fit for crops.

There is plenty of road access and the property will be offered in a range of six lots, packaging the farm into a variety of configurations.

The house and yard can be bought on 5.25ac or on 28ac; other configurations are made up of a 22.75ac, 24.75ac, 32.5ac and 57.25ac.

All have road frontage and the 24.75ac has particularly extensive frontage.

The auction takes place at the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge, at 3pm on this Thursday, September 29.

Athboy parcel with ‘hope’ value

In Co Meath a 17ac parcel of grazing roadside ground at Castletown on the outskirts of Athboy is to be sold at auction on Tuesday., September 27.

The 17ac field at Castletown, Athboy is guided at €15,000 to €20,000/ac

The 17ac field at Castletown, Athboy is guided at €15,000 to €20,000/ac

The rectangular piece of ground has excellent road frontage and is beside a housing estate, giving it both agricultural value and ‘hope’ value.

The field is bounded by mature hedgerow and is under grass and in good heart. It has its own water provided by a shallow well.

The sale is guided at €15,000 to €20,000/ac by Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton, and the auction takes place today at 3pm at the firm’s Navan auction rooms.

42ac of Westmeath land for €7,500/ac

Next Wednesday, October 5, the same auctioneer is handling a property in a townland of the same name — but this time the Castletown in question is near Delvin in Co Westmeath and the parcel extends to 42ac.

At Castletown, Delvin a 4sac farm beside the town is guided at €7,500/ac

At Castletown, Delvin a 4sac farm beside the town is guided at €7,500/ac

Again, this land combines agricultural and hope value, with the grazing lands partially zoned residential.

According to Mr Barry the farm has a deep, effective drainage system, leaving the land in great heart.

With a guide of €7,500/ac, the place will be sold at the Raymond Potterton auction rooms Navan at 3pm.

25ac property near Moate for €175,000

Staying in Co Westmeath Murtagh Brothers are handling the sale of a 25ac non-residential farm at Gurteen, near the village of Tober not far from Moate. It comes with a guide price of €175,000.

A 25ac non-residential farm at Gurteen, near Tober not far from Moate in Co Westmeath comes with a guide price of €175,000

A 25ac non-residential farm at Gurteen, near Tober not far from Moate in Co Westmeath comes with a guide price of €175,000

Situated 5km from Moate, the land is laid out in neat tidy divisions bordered by mature hedgerows.

It is in permanent pasture but described by Brian Halton of Murtagh Brothers as suitable for any farming enterprise.

The outer boundary is also bordered by mature hedgerows.

The farm comes to online and in-person auction at The Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm on Friday, October 7.