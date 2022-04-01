€1.25m for renowned 139ac dairy farm straddling a boundary river

Meath and Westmeath are different counties. Any confusion or inadvertent amalgamation of the two will trigger an avalanche of correction and considerable opprobrium.

Fortunately cows and grass take no notice of county boundaries, and a 139ac farm with land on both sides of the Milltown River dividing the counties hasn’t suffered any agricultural loss from the administrative divide.

A renowned and fully equipped dairy farm, it comes to auction with a guide of €1.25m.

Whatsapp The farm buildings can accommodate a substantial herd of cows and followers.

The non-residential holding is in three sections, divided by the river and a public road.

Parcels of 70ac and 33ac are in Milltown, Co Meath, separated by the road. A 36ac piece is across the river at Killua in Westmeath, connected to the rest of the holding by a private bridge.

The property is 1.5km from Kilskyre, 2.5km from Clonmellon and 10km from Kells.

The current owners, who are retiring from farming, moved to Milltown in the summer of 1971, expanding and developing the farm into a top-class dairy operation over the last 50 years.

Whatsapp The yard at Milltown farm comes with a comprehensive array of dairy and livestock facilities.

Known as Milltown Farm, it was home to the Kilskyre dairy herd and the highly regarded Kilskyre Jane cow family.

Auctioneer Chris Smith of Quillsen described the herd as “a wonderful breeding success” before it was sold in 2021. The place, however, is still a working farm with a reduced milking herd.

Whatsapp There is still a small herd of cows being milked at Milltown farm.

The land is mainly in pasture and meadowing, laid out in a series of fenced and watered milking paddocks.

The 33ac parcel is in winter barley.

An extensive yard incorporates a 10-unit herringbone milking parlour and an array of slatted, cubicle and dry-bedded livestock sheds.

At its height the farm included an additional 100ac in rented land, and the facilities are designed to accommodate the numbers of cows and followers carried by such acreage.

The yard also includes cattle-handing facilities, slurry and effluent storage in a 330,000-gallon slurry store, silage pits, storage barns and more.

It also incorporates the former stone stables, once part of the adjoining Milltown House.

The property will be sold as an entire or in lots, all with road and river frontage: the 70ac, which includes the farm buildings; the 33ac in spring barley; and the 36ac Westmeath piece, which has cul-de-sac access off the N52 Kells-Clonmellon road.

There are entitlements of €8,508 per annum, which the vendors will apportion to each of the lots, should the property be disposed of as such.

Whatsapp The facilities include slatted units with sheltered feeding.

Chris Smith describes the farm as “an ideal opportunity for a new dairy entrant or an established operator seeking to expand”.

The holding will be sold by auction at The Headfort Arms Hotel, Kells, Co Meath and online via the LSL Auction platform at 3.30pm on Wednesday, May 11. Bidders are asked to register with the auctioneers by May 6.