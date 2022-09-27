12.55ac Kildare farm makes €26,000/ac as trade booms across the land

A 57ac farm at Carrignagower, Lismore in Co Waterford sold in lots, making a total of €454,000

A parcel of land, part of this 40ac farm at Ballardan, Dunderry, Trim made €16,000/ac.

This house is on 26ac at Chamberlainstown, Cahir, Co Tipperary that made €17,700/ac

The 130ac farm at Philpotstown, Dunderry, Co Meath made €2m at auction

Big money: This 12.55ac parcel of ground at Garterfarm, Castledermot, Co Kildare made a huge €26,000/ac.

The autumn auction season is in full swing and sales around the country are recording healthy prices.

A 12.55ac parcel of land at Garterfarm outside Castledermot in Co Kildare made more than €26,000/ac under the hammer of Jordan auctioneers last week.

Bidding opened at €170,000, with three active bidders in contention, and the gavel fell at €330,000.

According to Clive Kavanagh of Jordans, the new owner is based locally.





Tipperary land sells for €17,700/ac

In Tipperary another strong price was paid when REA Stokes and Quirke sold a 26ac residential holding at Chamberlainstown, Cahir. It was bought by a dairy farmer for €460,000 or almost €17,700/ac.

Situated 9km from Cahir and Clerihan the lands are in four large fields, with plenty of road frontage to two roads. It includes an uninhabited farmhouse and yard.

Bidding opened at €300,000 and the offers climbed steadily with five bidders in action. At €394,000 auctioneer John Stokes put the property on the market and bidding didn’t stop until the hammer fell at €460,000.

Up to €16,000/ac paid for Dunderry property

In Meath Aidan Heffernan of Sherry FitzGerald Royal sold a 40ac farm in lots at Eskaroon and Ballardan near the village of Dunderry.

A 17ac parcel of roadside land sold for €260,000 to a builder with equine interests. A 22.5ac piece in three roadside fields sold for €360,000 or €16,000/ac to a local auctioneer acting for a client.

The final piece, made up a dated farmyard and a derelict farmhouse, was withdrawn at €75,000 and sold afterwards for a much higher figure to the auctioneer who bought lot two.

130ac in one block in Meath makes €2m

Staying in Dunderry, a 130ac farm at Philpotstown made €2m at auction or almost 15,400/ac. The roadside farm is all in one block with an old farmyard and frontage on to two roads.

At auction the sale attracted a lively set of in-house and online bidders when proceedings opened at €1.2m. Up to five bidders drove matters on in tranches of €50,000 and €25,000. At €2m the property was put on the market and sold at that.





€1.025m paid for 67ac parcel in Cork

A 67ac non-residential holding at Bridepark, Conna, Co Cork made €1.025m or €15,290/ac at auction.

The land is described by Michael Barry of Dick Barry and Sons as good-quality ground laid out in 13 well-fenced, roadside fields, 2.5km from Conna.

An opening bid of €800,000 saw two bidders compete in bids of €5,000 and €10,000 until the property was put on the market at €910,000.

A third party then entered the fray and a further €115,000 was added before the hammer fell at €1.025m in favour of Brian Olden, of Cohalan Downing Auctioneers acting in trust.

“There were three genuine strong customers for the land”, Mr Barry said, “which confirms the continued strong demand for agricultural land.”





57ac Déise farm sells for €454,000

Not far away in Co Waterford a 57ac farm at Carrignagower, Lismore in Co Waterford sold in lots under the hammer of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers making a total of €454,000.

A 19ac parcel in four level fodder fields sold for €172,000, while a 25.5ac parcel located 1km away opened at €140,000 and sold at €200,000. The final lot, a 12.5ac piece, sold for €82,000.

