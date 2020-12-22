123 acres formerly owned by Ivan Yates goes up for sale by tender

A 123-acre farm in Enniscorthy, formerly owned by Ivan Yates, has come on the market for sale.

The 123 acres adjoins Yates' house and remaining land and formed part of the original holding that was the subject of a long-running legal battle between Yates and AIB, which was settled earlier this year.

The land is being sold on the instruction of an accountancy firm by Lisney auctioneers through a formal binding tender process, with no guide price.

Development potential: The farm is on the edge of Enniscorthy

Development potential: The farm is on the edge of Enniscorthy

Part of the land is subject to a life interest, understood to be Yates' mother.

The tender date has not been set, but is expected to be in mid-February.

The land is currently leased for agricultural purposes and the land is 1.8km from the town and adjacent to Enniscorthy Mart, with 1.6km of river frontage onto the River Slaney.

According to the auctioneers, 75 acres of the lands are zoned for development, but the zoning is up for review by Wexford Co Council next year.

The land itself is described as "generally good quality arable lands and provide both tillage and mixed pasture. They are undulating in nature and slope down towards the River Slaney.

"There are smaller areas of forestry which we understand do not provide any financial return. While the majority of the lands are fertile and are well maintained, the low-lying areas of land along the River Slaney are vulnerable to flooding and more suited to summer pasture."

Auctioneers Lisney says the lands will be of interest to farmers, developers, and investors for its medium to long term future development potential, subject to continuing zoning and planning permission.

The land is good-quality, in tillage and pasture

The land is good-quality, in tillage and pasture

Yates declined to comment when contacted, but he told the Irish Independent earlier this year he was satisfied with the outcome of a lengthy legal battle over his house and lands in Enniscorthy which went to mediation on the eve of its High Court date.

"It was a crazy, unsustainable level of commitment. I was suffering from exhaustion. I would flop on the couch on a Saturday, on Sunday I wasn't much better and then I'd have to get going again."

He said at the time that the intensity of his determination to defend his home was forged in his childhood and that he and his father rarely spoke about anything except the farm work, and when his father died, after a long and painful illness, there was "so much left unsaid", he recalled in his autobiography.

"Since February 1979 when my father died I spent my whole life trying to please him, and failing.

"He always drilled into me the hereditary responsibilities, and this tied back to the whole house and land thing, like the Yates have been in Enniscorthy since the 1890s, don't be the one to drop the ball."

