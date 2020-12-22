Farming

123 acres formerly owned by Ivan Yates goes up for sale by tender

Broadcaster Ivan Yates at the Westbury Hotel. Photo by Steve Humphreys 22nd July 2020 Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

A 123-acre farm in Enniscorthy, formerly owned by Ivan Yates, has come on the market for sale.

The 123 acres adjoins Yates' house and remaining land and formed part of the original holding that was the subject of a long-running legal battle between Yates and AIB, which was settled earlier this year.

The land is being sold on the instruction of an accountancy firm by Lisney auctioneers through a formal binding tender process, with no guide price.

