€12,000/ac expected for Kildare and Carlow farms

While Leinster properties are often big in terms of acreage and price, the sale of smaller holdings continues to be the cornerstone of the market.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers is selling two farms in the smaller size range.

One is a 46ac residential holding at Knockdromagh, Myshall, Co Carlow, guided pre-auction at €12,000/ac.

Located near Garryhill, it is within the orbit of Bagenalstown, Fenagh and Borris.

The farm includes a three-bedroom house with two reception rooms, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The place needs upgrading and refurbishment.

The three-bedroom house needs upgrading and refurbishment.

The three-bedroom house needs upgrading and refurbishment.

An extensive yard suitable for livestock and horses has a range of buildings that includes two three-column hay sheds, a four-column hayshed with lean-to and five boxes.

The sheds at Myshall are in good condition and include these adjoining hay-sheds

The sheds at Myshall are in good condition and include these adjoining hay-sheds

There is also a barn with five boxes, a cattle pen and crush, a workshop and a small all-weather arena.

The yard includes this three-column machinery shed

The yard includes this three-column machinery shed

The land is all top quality with no waste and good road frontage. In permanent pasture, it is laid out in six divisions with excellent shelter and supplied with water from a piped system and a stream.

The land at Myshall is well-fenced and in great heart

The land at Myshall is well-fenced and in great heart

The property commands a Single Farm Payment of approximately €4,000. It also has access to extensive mountain commonage grazing at Rathnageeragh, Knockendrane and Coolasnaghta.

Mr Jordan describes the place as “a smashing piece of ground”.

“It is ideally suited for dairy or bloodstock. In fact, it was rented by a dairy farmer in recent years,” he says.

The extensive yard is suitable for livestock and horses

The extensive yard is suitable for livestock and horses

The auction takes place on the farm on Thursday, December 2 at 3pm.

Sherlockstown, Sallins, Co Kildare

Mr Jordan’s other property is a non-residential 34.5ac holding at Sherlockstown, just outside Sallins, Co Kildare.

Located 3.5km from Sallins, 6km from Naas and 7km from Clane, the farm is made up of good-quality land, with no waste. It is laid out in three large divisions with 500m of frontage onto a local road.

There are natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

According to Mr Jordan, part of the property, or the entire, could make an ideal site for a residence.

“It’s in a great location,” he says, ‘just a half an hour from Dublin. It will suit a range of customers, from part-time farmers to investors.”

With a guide of €12,000/ac the auction is scheduled for Wednesday, November 24 at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas.