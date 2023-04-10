Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

10ac piece of Wexford farmland makes €26,900/ac

10ac parcel near Enniscorthy exceeds guide price by 80pc as market for smaller properties soars

Big money: This 10ac parcel of roadside tillage land at Caim near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford made €26,900/ac at auction Expand
The house at Maycoyle Lowe is in need of total renovation and can be bought with 4.2ac. Expand
The farmyard centres around a four-column round roof shed with a four-column lean-to cubicle house. Expand
The land at Maycoyle is all in grass that has been recently treated with lime. Expand
The sheds in the yard are dated. Expand

Close

Big money: This 10ac parcel of roadside tillage land at Caim near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford made €26,900/ac at auction

Big money: This 10ac parcel of roadside tillage land at Caim near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford made €26,900/ac at auction

The house at Maycoyle Lowe is in need of total renovation and can be bought with 4.2ac.

The house at Maycoyle Lowe is in need of total renovation and can be bought with 4.2ac.

The farmyard centres around a four-column round roof shed with a four-column lean-to cubicle house.

The farmyard centres around a four-column round roof shed with a four-column lean-to cubicle house.

The land at Maycoyle is all in grass that has been recently treated with lime.

The land at Maycoyle is all in grass that has been recently treated with lime.

The sheds in the yard are dated.

The sheds in the yard are dated.

/

Big money: This 10ac parcel of roadside tillage land at Caim near Enniscorthy, Co Wexford made €26,900/ac at auction

Jim O'Brien

Prices of farmland are showing no signs of weakening. A 10ac field of roadside tillage land in Wexford made a staggering €26,900/ac at auction.

The holding, 1km from Caim village and 7km from Enniscorthy, was on the market at agricultural value.

Most Watched

Privacy