10ac piece of Wexford farmland makes €26,900/ac

Prices of farmland are showing no signs of weakening. A 10ac field of roadside tillage land in Wexford made a staggering €26,900/ac at auction.

The holding, 1km from Caim village and 7km from Enniscorthy, was on the market at agricultural value.

David Quinn of Quinn Property guided the transaction pre-auction at €15,000/ac and opened the online auction at €100,000.

With 15 customers registered to bid and six actively bidding, the price climbed very quickly. At €235,000 it was put on the market and the hammer finally fell at €269,000 exceeding the guide by 80pc.

The field was bought in trust by a solicitor.

Pair of 10ac Ferns parcels

Hoping to repeat that performance Mr Quinn has a number of smaller land auctions coming up.

Two 10ac parcels of ground at Ballyboy, Ferns share an address but are pitched at different prices. A parcel in stubble with dual road frontage is guided at €15,000-17,000/ac, while the other, in grass with lane access, is guided at €10,000-€12,000/ac.

Both will be sold at an online auction on Friday, April 21, at 11am and 11.15am respectively.

At 12pm the same day Mr Quinn is hoping to sell a 13.4ac roadside holding located at Sparrowsland, Bree, 10km south of Enniscorthy. The land is in grass, has been sprayed recently in preparation for reseeding and is guided at €10,000-12,000/ac.

46.5ac farm at Inch

Mr Quinn is also handling the sale of a 46.5ac residential farm at Maycoyle Lower, Inch between Gorey and Arklow.

The grazing farm with a two-storey farmhouse in need of comprehensive work is coming to auction with a suggested price of €12,000-15,000/ac.

The house at Maycoyle Lowe is in need of total renovation and can be bought with 4.2ac.

Whatsapp The house at Maycoyle Lowe is in need of total renovation and can be bought with 4.2ac.

Situated off the old Gorey-Arklow road the property is a short distance from the coast.

Gorey is 10km to the south and Arklow is 10km to the north. With the residence and farmyard at the centre of the property, the main access is over a private laneway.

The presence of the three-bedroom traditional farmhouse should ensure an easier path to planning if that is required by a new owner.

It has an extension to the side and a lofted garage. ​

The farmyard contains a four-column round-roof shed with a four-column lean-to cubicle house, an open concrete cattle yard, a dung stead and some other concrete outbuildings.

The farmyard centres around a four-column round roof shed with a four-column lean-to cubicle house.

Whatsapp The farmyard centres around a four-column round roof shed with a four-column lean-to cubicle house.

The land is in four divisions of good grazing ground that was recently limed, while some of the fields were freshly reseeded.

The holding is divided by a local road creating over 1km of dual road frontage, making it easy to subdivide into a number of independent lots.

The land at Maycoyle is all in grass that has been recently treated with lime.

Whatsapp The land at Maycoyle is all in grass that has been recently treated with lime.

At auction the house and yard on 4.2ac will be offered for sale as one lot and guided at €130,000-150,000.

The sheds in the yard are dated.

Whatsapp The sheds in the yard are dated.

The next piece extends to 18.7ac while a third consists of 23.7ac.

The entire will also be offered at online auction at 2pm on Tuesday, April 25.