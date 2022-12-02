106.5ac Kilkenny farm fetches €2.52m

In another bumper sale with a bumper price, Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon sold a 106.5ac grass farm at Earlsrath, Mullinavat for €2.52m or €23,660/ac.

The buyers are two brothers farming locally.

The residential grass farm 2.5km from the village of Mullinavat has a range of farm buildings and was offered in a series of lots before being sold as an entire in a ding-dong battle that kept a packed auction room in rapt attention.

The farm was offered in lots

The solid, three-bedroom traditional farmhouse was described as “habitable but in need of modernisation”.

The three-bedroom solid farmhouse is habitable but in need of modernisation

To the rear is a series of traditional stone out-offices with slate roofs, while the farmyard has a five-column slatted shed and a five-column dry shed.

A good roadway services the holding and gives access from a second entrance.

The land is “good south Kilkenny grazing ground with plenty of road frontage”.

The lots varied in size from 11ac to 70ac, and by the time the auction was in full flight three remained in contention: the house on 70ac, a 36ac parcel and the entire.

The house on 70ac was bid to €1.405m while the 36ac piece was bid to €1.1m, making a total of €2.505m.

When Mr Gannon’s gavel came down the entire won the day with a price of €2.52m.

The avenue also acts as a farm roadway

“The Mullinavat area is a strong farming and dairy locality, and while smaller plots come on the market occasionally, this is the first large holding to come on the market there in a long time,” said the auctioneer.

“A great crowd turned up for the sale and you could hear a pin drop during the bidding.”

The place is divided by a number of roads, including the M9, that parcelled it into a range of lots with independent access. This created a lot of interest and several parties engaged with the bidding at an early stage.

100pc record for Meath auctioneer in 2022

Stephen Barry completed a clear round for Raymond Potterton auctioneers when the sale of a 35ac tillage and grass farm at Clooney, Castletown marked a 100pc success rate for auction sales in 2022.

“Every farm we brought to auction this year was bought under the hammer, none withdrawn and none had to wait till after the auction,” said Mr Barry.

The farm is near Carlanstown at both sides of the N52, with further frontage on to a minor road. It sold in two lots, with dairy farmers making up all the active customers.

This 35ac farm at Clooney, Castletown between Kells and Ardee is in tillage and grass and divided by the N52.

A 12ac parcel in pasture made €155,000 while 23ac in tillage at the other side of the road sold for €335,000 making a total of €490,000 or €14,000/ac.