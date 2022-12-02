Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

106.5ac Kilkenny farm fetches €2.52m

Entire wins the day in ding-dong auction battle for ‘the first large holding to come on the market in the Mullinavat area in a long time’

Well equipped: The yard at Earlsrath, Mullinavat is made up of a series of traditional stone out-offices with slate roofs, while the farmyard has a slatted shed and a five-column dry shed Expand
The three-bedroom solid farmhouse is habitable but in need of modernisation Expand
The farm was offered in lots Expand
The avenue also acts as a farm roadway Expand
This 35ac farm at Clooney, Castletown between Kells and Ardee is in tillage and grass and divided by the N52. Expand

Close

Well equipped: The yard at Earlsrath, Mullinavat is made up of a series of traditional stone out-offices with slate roofs, while the farmyard has a slatted shed and a five-column dry shed

Well equipped: The yard at Earlsrath, Mullinavat is made up of a series of traditional stone out-offices with slate roofs, while the farmyard has a slatted shed and a five-column dry shed

The three-bedroom solid farmhouse is habitable but in need of modernisation

The three-bedroom solid farmhouse is habitable but in need of modernisation

The farm was offered in lots

The farm was offered in lots

The avenue also acts as a farm roadway

The avenue also acts as a farm roadway

This 35ac farm at Clooney, Castletown between Kells and Ardee is in tillage and grass and divided by the N52.

This 35ac farm at Clooney, Castletown between Kells and Ardee is in tillage and grass and divided by the N52.

/

Well equipped: The yard at Earlsrath, Mullinavat is made up of a series of traditional stone out-offices with slate roofs, while the farmyard has a slatted shed and a five-column dry shed

Jim O'Brien

In another bumper sale with a bumper price, Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon sold a 106.5ac grass farm at Earlsrath, Mullinavat for €2.52m or €23,660/ac.

The buyers are two brothers farming locally.

Most Watched

Privacy