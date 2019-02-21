€1.95m for 39 acres in Clonee with residential potential

Philip Byrne of Coonan Property is guiding a price of €1.95m for 39 acres of land at Clonee in west Dublin with long-term residential development potential.

Located between Clonee and Lucan, and within a short drive of Leixlip, Ongar and Blanchardstown, the lands are just a 10-minute drive from the M50 motorway and within easy reach of both Hansfield and Louisa Park train stations.

The lands are currently suitable for a range of agricultural and/or equestrian uses due to their level, free-draining nature and have excellent road frontage to the Clonee to Lucan road and to the Dunboyne road.

The plot is currently zoned for agricultural use and has been farmed to a very high standard over the past number of years.

The portfolio is being offered as one holding and has significant future development potential owing to its strategic location. The site is located adjacent to publicly-listed developer Glenveagh Properties' Holsteiner Park scheme, and a short distance from the rapidly-expanding town of Ongar.

The lands are situated about 3km from Lucan and M4 and about 2km from Clonee and the M3 motorway. Further information on the portfolio may be obtained by phoning Philip Byrne at Coonan Property, Maynooth Co Kildare on 01-6286128.