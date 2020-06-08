Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Large Limerick farm sold to a local buyer for €200,000 below guide

Expand

Close

Jim O'Brien

A west Limerick farm extending to 160ac at Shanrath on the outskirts of Newcastlewest sold by private treaty recently.

Guided at between €1.1m and €1.2m, the final sale price was not revealed by a the auctioneers, GVM. However, local sources believe the price achieved was 'north of €900,000'. The holding was bought by a farmer from the area.

Expand

Close

On the R222 Dromcollogher road, not far from the village of Castlemahon, the farm is accessed by a long laneway.