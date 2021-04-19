Large Cork grazing farm guided at €7,000 plus per acre

Among the larger farms to come on the market this year is a 162ac holding on the Cork/Waterford border. With up to €12,000 in entitlements, it is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

Located 12km from Fermoy and 16km from Mitchelstown, the holding at Cronohill, Araglin, Kilworth is described by auctioneer Michael Barry of Dick Barry & Sons as a good grazing farm in a strong dairying area.

Laid out in about 20 fields, the place is bisected by a road and has frontage on to other local roads making it very accessible.

It is in one block with a 150ac portion in grazing and about 12ac in woodland and glen.

The subject of an executor sale, the property was leased for the last number of years. It comes with extensive, but dated, shedding in two yards. Mr Barry says two brothers farmed the place and each had his own yard.

The structures in the main yard, described as serviceable and useful, include a six-column haybarn with a lean-to, a round roof shed housing an old milking parlour, a series of open sheds and stone buildings along with cattle handling facilities. With a modest investment in infrastructure, the place could revert to dairying.

The smaller yard located across the fields from the main yard consists of a few dated sheds.

Farmhouse

An old farmhouse in need of complete refurbishment is located at the centre of the main yard. An adjacent two-storey, stone-built storage barn could be converted for multiple uses.

The holding was leased for a number of years and, while for sale as an entire, could easily be divided into a number of lots given the independent access the various pieces have to local roads.

While Mr Barry expects the main custom to come from the locality, he also expects interest from outside the area. “Given its size and quality it would be worth someone’s while to relocate and establish this as a standalone dairy farm, it has all the potential.”

The farmstead is reached by its own driveway and Mr Barry adds that the house and sheds on 1ac could be sold separately or could be sold subsequently by a new owner who may not have any use for them.