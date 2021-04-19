Farming

Large Cork grazing farm guided at €7,000 plus per acre

Jim O'Brien

Among the larger farms to come on the market this year is a 162ac holding on the Cork/Waterford border. With up to €12,000 in entitlements, it is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

Located 12km from Fermoy and 16km from Mitchelstown, the holding at Cronohill, Araglin, Kilworth is described by auctioneer Michael Barry of Dick Barry & Sons as a good grazing farm in a strong dairying area.

