Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Landlords never had it so good – price of letting land continues to soar as a 4ac parcel in Kilkenny makes €620/ac.

The 156ac farm at Stradbally is all in grass and made €420/ac at a letting auction. Expand
Pic 2 The Stradbally farm had a wide range of sheds but the tenants chose not to lease them Expand
Pic 3 The 257ac farm at Fedamore in Co Limerick comes with a traditional yard and modern facilities. Expand
Pic 4 According to the agent the land at Fedamore has been farmed organically. Expand
Pic 5 All divisions are supplied with water. Expand

Close

The 156ac farm at Stradbally is all in grass and made €420/ac at a letting auction.

The 156ac farm at Stradbally is all in grass and made €420/ac at a letting auction.

Pic 2 The Stradbally farm had a wide range of sheds but the tenants chose not to lease them

Pic 2 The Stradbally farm had a wide range of sheds but the tenants chose not to lease them

Pic 3 The 257ac farm at Fedamore in Co Limerick comes with a traditional yard and modern facilities.

Pic 3 The 257ac farm at Fedamore in Co Limerick comes with a traditional yard and modern facilities.

Pic 4 According to the agent the land at Fedamore has been farmed organically.

Pic 4 According to the agent the land at Fedamore has been farmed organically.

Pic 5 All divisions are supplied with water.

Pic 5 All divisions are supplied with water.

/

The 156ac farm at Stradbally is all in grass and made €420/ac at a letting auction.

Jim O'Brien

Letting prices are continuing to surpass expectations and a letting auction in Castlecomer last week saw a 4ac parcel of ground at Ardaloo, Jenkinstown Co Kilkenny make €620/ac on the basis of a nine-month lease while a 12.5ac parcel, also at Jenkinstown made €480/ac on the basis of a five-year lease

.A large c156ac farm at Stradbally Co Laois made €420/ac per annum on a five-year lease. It was rented by a well-known dairy farming family with extensive interests in the Ballacolla area.

Most Watched

Privacy