Landlords never had it so good – price of letting land continues to soar as a 4ac parcel in Kilkenny makes €620/ac.

Letting prices are continuing to surpass expectations and a letting auction in Castlecomer last week saw a 4ac parcel of ground at Ardaloo, Jenkinstown Co Kilkenny make €620/ac on the basis of a nine-month lease while a 12.5ac parcel, also at Jenkinstown made €480/ac on the basis of a five-year lease

.A large c156ac farm at Stradbally Co Laois made €420/ac per annum on a five-year lease. It was rented by a well-known dairy farming family with extensive interests in the Ballacolla area.

Pic 2 The Stradbally farm had a wide range of sheds but the tenants chose not to lease them

Pic 2 The Stradbally farm had a wide range of sheds but the tenants chose not to lease them

Tenants, landowners and letting agents have never seen the like of the prices, such is the scarcity of land and the growing need for extra ground on the part of cash-rich dairy farmers,. It has never been a better time to become a farming property landlord.

Last week a lively crowd gathered at Ballycomey House in Castlecomer to see Joe Coogan host a letting auction involving three properties. The smallest, an almost 4ac parcel of grazing ground at Ardaloo, Jenkinstown was the first place to be introduced.

It took a while to get things started but an opening bid of €300 opened the floodgates. With four bidders in the chase the price rose in bids of €20 and €30 until it reached €480.

After a short consultation it was put on the market at that point and, while many in the room expected that to be the end of the matter, bidding took off again and didn’t stop until Mr Coogan's hammer fell at €680. The 3.929ac was let to an adjoining farmer.

While at face value the price is extraordinary, the parcel is small, it adjoins the new tenant and the lease is for just nine months. It most certainly could not be regarded as a benchmark.

The auction of a 12.5ac parcel owned by the same landowner at Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny was a tamer affair, but it still attracted keen bidding. The grazing ground is all in one block located opposite the GAA grounds at Conahy with good access and was offered on the basis of nine-month lease.

Three bidders took to the field when Mr Coogan accepted an opening bid of €400 and it held at €440. On resumption bidding continued steadily until the place was put on the market at €480/ac and the gavel came down. It was rented by a dry cattle farmer.

The main attraction of the day was a c156ac farm at Raheennahown, Stradbally in Co Laois. The farm is all in grass and in a single block with limited but adequate road access. It came without entitlement and could be leased with or without a range of sheds on the property. Very often letting farms of that size are rented in small parcels ,but this was offered in one lot. “Because of the access I thought it sensible to offer it in one lot,” Joe Coogan explained.

To the outsider it might appear that offering a large place like it in one would considerably reduce the customer base and was something of a risk. However, four strong bidders raised hands when an opening bid of €300/ac or €46,800 per annum was offered for the place. The price rose as bids of €20, €30 and €10 drove the price to €420 when the place was put on the market and with no further bid forthcoming it was rented at that, for a total of €65,486 per annum on a five-year lease.

It was let without the sheds to the farmers from Ballacolla who intend to use it as grazing for replacements.

While the leasing of smaller plots is the traditionally the norm in the letting market, a 157ac farm with sheds and a yard at Fedamore in Co Limerick is one of quite a number of larger farms coming on the market to be leased in their entirety.

Fedamore is situated 15km south of Limerick City, a traditional farming community that, in recent years, has become home to a growing population of commuters.

The farm at Glenogra is described by letting agent Mike Brady as a fine block of farm land suitable for dairy, beef, tillage and horticulture. The holding is in two blocks of 135ac and 22ac located 1.4km apart.

According to Mr Brady the place has been farmed organically and he believes that an environmentally aware tenant may be preferred.

There are quite a number of farm buildings on the property that include loose and slatted housing for about 100 cattle and three slatted tanks. There is also a range of traditional cut stone outbuildings.

The place is to be offered on the basis of a five-year lease with an expectation of €250 to €300 per annum. While the lease agreements will not include entitlements there will be the opportunity to apply for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) from the National Reserve in 2023.