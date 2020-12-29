Land values stable as investors seek a safe haven

In spite of all the difficulties faced during the ‘annus horribilis’ that was 2020, land continued to hold its value and the year in farm sales had its own standout moments.

Among these was the sale, under the hammer, of a 1,090ac tillage, forestry and grazing farm near Edenderry in Co Offaly, which made €11m in a sale handled by Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

It is rare a farm of that size, in such a high state of productivity, with top-class infrastructure comes to the market.

It is equally surprising to see such a holding sell in one block. Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers was not exaggerating when he described it as one of the finest farms in the country in terms of scale and quality.

It drew interest from near and far with dairy farmers and dairy syndicates from the south taking a particular interest.

€38,500/ac in Meath

Nearby, in Co Meath, the most expensive piece of land of the year changed hands when a 9ac parcel of ground at Rathbeggan , Dunshaughlin made €350,000 or €38,500 under the gavel of Coonans, Maynooth.

Coming a close second, a 10ac parcel of ground at Inishowen in Co Donegal made €36,000/ac under the hammer of Buncrana auctioneer, Dara Furey.

This 10ac parcel of land at Moville in Co Donegal made €360,000



The plot was part of a 122ac dispersed holding, the estate of local man, Dan ‘Texas’ O’Donnell. His farm made €1.532m in its entirety, delivering an average of over €12,500/ac.

‘Treasure Island’ in Tipp

Among the more unusual properties to sell was a Co Tipperary farm at Derrynaflan, the site where the Derrynaflan artifacts and chalice were discovered in 1980.

The 44ac site in Co Tipperary where the famous Derrynaflan treasures were found was sold for €110,000 to a Thurles businessman



The 44ac island contains the ruins of the Derrynaflan monastery, and is purported to be the burial place of the Gobán Saor. It made €110,000 when a businessman from Thurles bought it under the hammer of John FitzGerald of Dougan Fitzgerald. The island was part of a 184ac property brought to auction by the Clonmel auctioneer.

While Offaly can boast of the biggest farm sold this year, Meath was home to the highest number of large farms sold at auction. Three farms, extending to 196ac, 187ac and 143ac and averaging over €10,000/ac, were sold by Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

One of the larger farms to be sold this year was a 196ac holding at Little Grange near Dowth on the Louth/ Meath border. It made €2.5m at auction last October.



All in all, business on the auction front was decidedly down on 2019, a year that also saw a decline in land sales compared to the previous one. The sale of the large Edenderry farm puts a respectable sheen on a year that saw the number of auctions (as reported in national papers) decline by 33pc on the preceding year.

Prices paid at auction, averaged €11,668/ac, and this is 13pc down on 2019, values held up well given the circumstances.

Private treaty sales

Excellent prices are also reported on the private treaty front. The private treaty ‘best bids’ sale of the year was a 241ac farm belonging to the late farm leader, Joe Mooney, at Killegland, on the outskirts of Ashbourne. It made €7.2m (€30,000/ac) in a sale closed by Coonans Maynooth last month.

Whether by private treaty or auction, it is to be expected that land sales in 2021 will have a slow start. The struggle to contain the spread of Covid-19 will continue while the vaccine is not expected to reach the wider population until summer.

No doubt Brexit will continue to have an impact and it will be well into the latter part of the year before the real effects of these huge influences can be assessed.

On a more positive note,, land continues to be viewed as a safe haven for investment and the buoyancy of the dairy industry should see farmland hold its value for some time to come.