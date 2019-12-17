Land values down marginally as Brexit continues to spook investors

Supply is stable but activity levels in the land market were down in the third quarter of the year

On the market: Garrykennedy House, on 50ac with a price tag of €2m, is on the Tipperary shores of Lough Derg. The sale is being handled by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates and local agents Sherry FitzGerald Talbot of Nenagh
Jim O'Brien

The average price of farmland nationally declined by 1.8pc in the third quarter of the year, down to €9,130/ac, according to the latest land market review from Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates.

This average price is calculated across all land types and refers to all regions except Dublin city and county.

The highest price for land, €10,750/ac, was achieved in the mid-east (Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth). This was followed by the south east (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford) at €10,320/ac and the south west (Cork and Kerry) at €10,030/ac.

The decline in land values was lowest in the mid-east, which saw a decline of 0.5pc with the south-east declining by 1.7pc and the south-west by 2pc. In the mid-west (Clare, Limerick and Tipperary), land averaged between €8,500 and €10,000, representing a decline of 0.1pc on the previous year.

The midlands (Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford), along with the border region (Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan), saw an average of between €7,000 and €8,500/ac paid for farmland. This represented a decline of 4.7pc in the midlands and a more modest decline of 1.5pc in border counties.

Land in the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon) came in below 7,000/ac).

Prime arable land, described as high-quality ground suitable for dairying and tillage, continued to make good prices.

The average price for top-grade agricultural ground stood at €11,010/ac at the end of the third quarter. However, this represented a fall of €200/ac since the start of the year and a softening of 1.8pc compared to an increase of 2.1pc in the same period of 2018.

The mid-east continued to lead the field in this type of ground where it averaged €12,700/ac, a decline of 0.8pc/ac on 2018 performances.

In the south-east, the top-grade ground made €12,320/ac up to the end of September 2019, while this land in the south west made €12,240/ac, representing declines of 1.4pc and 1.6pc respectively. Prime permanent pasture made €10,320/ac nationally in the first nine months of 2019, representing a fall of 1.8pc.

However, more significant falls in this type of ground were experienced in the midlands where they fell by 6.5pc to the end of September. The west saw a decline or 4.4pc, the south east 2.2pc and the south west 1.9pc.

According to the Sherry FitzGerald, review marginal land, described as summer grazing or poor quality grassland, made €6,060/ac up to the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Reflecting on supply, demand, activity and sentiment, the review authors use one word, Brexit, to sum up the year gone.

According to the review, the Brexit deadlines of March 29 and the revised deadline of October 31 impacted on overall sentiment.

This, combined with the beef protests later in the year, meant activity levels were down, although supply remained stable.

The continued saga surrounding the separation of Britain from the EU will have a huge impact on the year ahead.

However, the survey is hopeful that the receding chances of a no-deal Brexit will bring an increased sense of stability to the market, a stability that was lacking for much of 2019.

Reflecting this optimism, Roseanne De Vere Hunt, Head of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates, said: "Weaker confidence levels have led to a soft contraction in the market, although positively, stock levels overall have not seen a significant reduction. Moving forward, we are hopeful of a better functioning market in the New Year."

