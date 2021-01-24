Farming

Land supply to tighten in Covid uncertainty

HIGH PRICES: This 187-acre residential dairy farm at Kilmurray, Co Meath, achieved €2m at auction in early January Expand

HIGH PRICES: This 187-acre residential dairy farm at Kilmurray, Co Meath, achieved €2m at auction in early January

Wayne O'Connor

Price increases for farm produce and land are being influenced by Covid-19, a new report suggests.

It predicts the supply of land will tighten this year, with fewer holdings expected to come to market. It also suggests farmers will face challenges securing finance despite land often being seen as a resilient investment in markets lacking confidence.

The research, by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), highlights opportunities brought about by the pandemic.

