Land sales on the treble in Carlow

This 64.5 ac residential farm at Maplestown, Rathvilly is up for auction on July 23

This 46.23ac non-residential parcel is located at Ballyoliver and Ballybrit, 2km south of Rathvilly village

Dawson auctioneers of Tullow will sell three Carlow farms totalling 188ac at an outdoor event to be held on one of the properties later in the month.

Under the instructions of the representatives of the late Larry Byrne, the three-property sale is being guided at €10,000/ac.

The holdings include: a 64.5 ac residential farm at Maplestown, Rathvilly; a 77ac residential farm at Coolmanagh, Hacketstown, and a 46ac non-residential holding at Ballyoliver and Ballybrit, Rathvilly.

All three are in tillage and leased to a farmer who has maintained them in top class condition over the last number of years. The leases expire in January 2021.

Located about 8km from Tullow, the main farm at Maplestown is 4km from the holding at Ballyoliver while the property at Coolmanagh is just off the N81 Tullow to Baltinglass and Blessington road.

The Maplestown farm is made up of three large fields in tillage with generous road frontage on two sides. The ground is described by John Dawson as the best of tillage land currently under a crop of winter cereal.

The homestead has been unoccupied for a number of years.

It is in need of complete refurbishment and repair.

The yard includes a range of dated but useful buildings that include a four-column shed with lean-to concrete walls and a concrete floor. Another four-column, round roof shed has a double lean-to. There is also a cow barn and a range of cattle handling facilities.

Coolmanagh tillage land

The holding at Coolmanagh is located about 5km from Hacketstown and 22km from Carlow town.

The parcel is in one block and made up of 77.25ac of tillage ground currently under a crop of winter cereal. Mostly the best of ground suitable for any farming purpose, there is a portion described as somewhat softer than the rest.

The buildings include the remains of a bungalow and a dated farmyard comprised of a four column haybarn with lean-tos and a round roofed storage shed.

Laid out in about seven divisions the farm has road frontage on to the R747, Carlow to Hacketstown road. The presence of the derelict farmhouse should give potential for a residence subject to planning permission.

Ballyoliver land The last parcel of ground with this portfolio is a 46.23ac non-residential piece located at Ballyoliver and Ballybrit about 8km from Tullow and 2km south of Rathvilly village.

It has plenty of road frontage on to the N81 and river frontage at the rear on to the Slaney.

Laid out in two divisions the land is currently under a crop of beet and winter barley and is suitable for any agricultural purpose.

John Dawson describes the entire Byrne property as made up of three great parcels of land that would make for tidy smallholdings or as significant additions to any farming concern.

The three parcels will be sold at one auction to be held in the yard of the main property at Maplestown, Rathvilly at 3pm on Thursday, July 23.

