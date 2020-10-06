Land sales 'gold rush' as buyers continue to defy all the economic signals

The holding at Ballykillane and Kilconnaught is a residential tillage farm with extensive outbuildings

Despite the onslaught of Covid-19 and Brexit, and an autumnal raft of stark national economic forecasts, the last two weeks of September still produced a veritable gold rush of land sales with most properties up for auction selling under the hammer and prices of up €20,000/ac paid for farmland.

* Newbridge land sells prior to auction

An 18ac parcel of ground at Milltown, Newbridge in Co Kildare didn’t even get to auction but was sold privately prior the sale to a solicitor acting for a local farmer.

The place was guided at €10,000/ac and auctioneer Darac O’Neill of O’Neill & Co intimated that the selling price exceeded the guide.

* €20,000/ac in Punchestown

Staying in Co Kildare Brian Farrell of REA Brophy Farrell sold an 86ac stud-railed farm with sheds and a yard adjoining Punchestown racecourse for €1.71m or almost €20,000/ac

Located 5km from Naas, the holding is laid out in five fertile divisions with 750m of road frontage.

Farm buildings on the holding include a five-column haybarn with lean-to and a yard that includes 12 stables.

Six different bidders took to the field when proceedings opened at €1.1m.

In increments of €100,000 the amount on offer rose steadily to €1.5m. Bidding continued in smaller tranches to €1.7m when a final bid of €100,000 clinched the deal for a local businessman.

After the auction Brian Farrell commented that there is always good demand for a special farm but he wondered: “Where am I going to find five farms for the underbidders?”

* Carlow land makes €1.23m

In Carlow, Dawson Auctioneers had a busy few weeks selling a range of land parcels. The first property to sell was a home farm with a dated residence and an extensive yard on 93.7ac at Ballykillane and Kilconnaught, Hacketstown. It is described as a fine arable farm with tremendous road frontage.

At auction the property attracted three bidders when it opened at €800,000 and, after lively bidding, it sold for €1.36m or over €14,500/ac to a solicitor acting in trust.

An outfarm extending to 44.55ac in grass at Constable Hill is laid out in four fields and bisected by a public road giving lots of road frontage.

This opened at €300,000 and with two bidders showing cause, it went on the market at €350,000 and sold to a local farmer for €430,000 or over €9,600/ac.

Ballyredmond farm

Two days later Dawsons sold a 76ac farm in grass and forestry at Ballyredmond, Clonegal, Co Carlow. The property was offered in two lots.

The first lot extending to 44.65ac with 12ac in forestry has a selection of good outbuildings and stock handling facilities.

This opened at €200,000 and with three customers involved the price climbed steadily to €340,000 where it was put on the market and sold at that to an adjoining farmer making €7,600/ac.

A second parcel made up of 31.75ac of roadside land with over 8ac in forestry was withdrawn at €190,000 and sold immediately afterwards to a local farmer for a higher figure.

