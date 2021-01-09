Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Land property survey 2020: Land values hold firm despite sales decline

Farmland values remain stable at an average national per acre price of close to €12,000 despite a sharp fall in the volumes coming to auction in 2020

This 9ac parcel of grass and tillage ground at Rathbeggan, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath sold for €38,700/ac, making it the most expensive piece of agricultural land sold at auction in 2020 Expand

Close

This 9ac parcel of grass and tillage ground at Rathbeggan, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath sold for €38,700/ac, making it the most expensive piece of agricultural land sold at auction in 2020

This 9ac parcel of grass and tillage ground at Rathbeggan, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath sold for €38,700/ac, making it the most expensive piece of agricultural land sold at auction in 2020

This 9ac parcel of grass and tillage ground at Rathbeggan, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath sold for €38,700/ac, making it the most expensive piece of agricultural land sold at auction in 2020

Jim O'Brien

Like most sectors in the economy, land sales took a significant hit in 2020. The number of successful auctions reported in the national press fell by 36pc, the amount of money generated fell by 18pc and the average price per acre at €11,668 represents a decline of 16pc on the previous year.

However, the amount of land sold was only marginally down on the previous year. The drop of 6pc is somewhat skewed by the successful auction of a 1,090ac farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly that added €11m to the national figure. If it were to be excluded from the figures the drop in acreage sold nationally would be 23pc.

Given the year that was in it, the overall figures might not look too bad, but they come on the back of another bad year. In 2019, the amount of land sold declined by 40pc and the amount of money generated was 28pc down on 2018. The number of auctions taking place in 2019 was already down by 43pc on the 2018 figures.

Privacy