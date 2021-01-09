Land property survey 2020: Land values hold firm despite sales decline

This 9ac parcel of grass and tillage ground at Rathbeggan, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath sold for €38,700/ac, making it the most expensive piece of agricultural land sold at auction in 2020

Like most sectors in the economy, land sales took a significant hit in 2020. The number of successful auctions reported in the national press fell by 36pc, the amount of money generated fell by 18pc and the average price per acre at €11,668 represents a decline of 16pc on the previous year.

However, the amount of land sold was only marginally down on the previous year. The drop of 6pc is somewhat skewed by the successful auction of a 1,090ac farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly that added €11m to the national figure. If it were to be excluded from the figures the drop in acreage sold nationally would be 23pc.

Given the year that was in it, the overall figures might not look too bad, but they come on the back of another bad year. In 2019, the amount of land sold declined by 40pc and the amount of money generated was 28pc down on 2018. The number of auctions taking place in 2019 was already down by 43pc on the 2018 figures.

Benchmarked against 2018, the figures for 2020 are very stark with the number of auctions down by 80pc, the amount of land sold down by 42pc and the amount of money generated at auction down by 40pc. However, the important figure, the national per acre land price, is holding well at €11,668/ac. While down on the €13,374/ac paid in 2019, it is in line with the price paid at auction in previous years. The per-acre figure is the one that will be of real interest to vendors, customers and market watchers This survey looks at 56 auctions held in 2020 which disposed of 4,669ac of land and generated €54.48m. There are some important regional variations with three of the four provinces dominated by significant sales that shaped the market. Expand Close Farmland values remain stable at an average national per acre price of close to €12,000 despite a sharp fall in the volumes coming to auction in 2020 / Facebook

Munster Starting with Munster, it was a bad year on the auction front with a 43pc drop in the amount of land sold under the hammer. This resulted in a decline of 69pc in the amount of money generated and a drop of 45pc in the average price per acre paid at auction. However, these figures are very much shaped by the sales of three larger parcels of marginal land in the region. These included a 151ac farm near Macroom that made €3,576/ac, a 104ac farm in Tipperary that made €6,000/ac and an 87ac farm at Coolea in West Cork that made €4,368/ac. These sales puished down the average per acre price in the region. Connacht/Ulster While Connacht/Ulster also had a mixed year on the auction front, it is important to remember that private treaty is the favoured method of sale in this region. The amount of land sold in public was down 57pc, the money generated declined by 44pc, but the per-acre price of €9,026 was up 31pc on the previous year. However, the figures in the north and west were heavily influenced by the sale of a dispersed 122ac farm in Inishowen, Co Donegal that saw one lot make €36,000/ac. North Leinster North Leinster is home to the stand out sale of the year, the 1,090ac farm tillage grass and forestry farm near Edenderry in Co Offaly. This farm caused the amount of land sold in the region to increase by 99pc on last year while the amount of money generated rose by 89pc. The average per-acre price declined by 5pc on 2019 to €10,854 while the amount of auctions held in the region declined by 31pc. South Leinster South Leinster remains home to the most expensive land in the country at €15,094/ac, just 6pc down on the per-acre price of 2019. However, even the sunny south-east is not immune to the ravages of Covid. The amount of land sold at auction in the region declined by 29pc, while the amount of money generated at auction went down by 33pc from €33.166m in 2019 to €22.2m in 2020. The number of auctions held in south eastern counties declined by 32pc.