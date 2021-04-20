Land prices set for further rises this year

Auctioneers are predicting land prices to rise by a further 4pc this year with hikes in rental prices by as much as 8pc also expected.

According to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland / Teagasc Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook Report 2021, prices are being underpinned by a rise in farm incomes as well as strong demand and reduced supply.

The survey of 156 auctioneers and valuers from all over the country was conducted in February 2021 found that nationally, the price for non-residential land ranged from an average of €5,900 per acre for poor quality land to €9,381 for good quality.

The report found that land prices were highest in Kildare at €13,600/ac, while at €3,250, Leitrim recorded the lowest price in the country.

Demand for rented ground also remains strong with rents this year expected to rise by 8pc in Leinster, 5pc in Munster and 6pc in Connacht.

James Lee, Chair of the SCSI’s Rural Agency Group said that lockdowns due to Covid had led to a reduction in the volume of sales.

“The inability to view holdings or physical auctions led to a significant increase in the number of sellers postponing plans to sell land. In our survey, over a third of agents (35pc) reported a decrease in the volume of land sold in 2020 compared with 19pc in 2019. Virtual viewing options have been available to sellers, but clearly many have a preference for more traditional auction sales.”

“Agents in Leinster say younger farmers with a Green Certificate, which is a level 5 qualification are helping to drive the market. However, they caution that land price expectations from some vendors are simply unrealistic at this present time.

In Munster, dairy farmers are the most active buyers and renters of land as they continue to strive to increase their farm size to achieve economies of scale.

"In Connacht/Ulster, average land quality is typically lower than other regions, tends to be available in smaller lots and is mainly for grass-based agriculture.

In the rental market, Lee said while Connacht/Ulster reported a decrease in prices last year – by 13pc for grazing land – prices are expected to rebound by 6pc this year, a little behind Leinster on 8pc but ahead of Munster on 5pc.

"The low level of supply is again an issue in the rental market, but its not Covid related. Here the issue is leases with 24pc of agents reporting a decline in the volume of land leases in 2020 compared to just 8pc in 2019 as more land is ‘locked up’ in long-term leases,” he said.

