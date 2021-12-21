Land prices in Ireland fourth highest in EU

There is huge variation in agricultural land prices across the EU

Agricultural land prices in Ireland are the fourth highest in the EU, new figures show.

The data published by the European Commission reveal that one hectare of arable land in Ireland cost an average of €25,724 last year.

Although this represents an 8pc decrease on 2019, only the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Italy have higher prices for farming land.

Land prices in Ireland’s Eastern and Midland region, which covers north and mid-Leinster, rose by 3.5pc last year to €29,512/ha, making it the sixth most expensive of 242 regions in the EU.

In contrast, the price in the Southern region, which includes Munster and south Leinster, dropped by 17pc or over €4,500 to €23,071.

Prices for permanent grassland, however, were higher in the Southern region at €20,774/ha last year — the 3rd most expensive region in the EU — compared to €17,980 in the Eastern and Midland region and just €9,112 in the Northern and Western region, which covers Connacht and the three Ulster counties in the Republic.

Overall, the figures show huge variation in agricultural land prices across the EU with 1ha of arable land in the Netherlands costing an average of €69,632 and the cheapest found in Croatia at just €3,440.

At a regional level, the most expensive farming land in the EU is on the Canary Islands, at €120,477 for 1ha of arable land.

An annual report by Teagasc on the agricultural land market published earlier this year predicted land prices would increase by 4pc in 2021.

It found the most expensive land was in Kildare where good-quality farming sites fetched an average of €13,600/ac — over four time the value of the cheapest agricultural land, found in Leitrim at €3,250/ac.

While the report said Covid-19 had minimal impact on the price of agricultural goods, public health restrictions on viewings and auctions had led to a deferral of land sales.

Teagasc said land values had also been underpinned by a rise in farm incomes which rose by an average of 6% last year, with another 3% increase forecast for 2021.

The European Commission said land prices depended on a number of factors including climate, proximity to networks, soil quality, slope and drainage, as well as the market forces of supply and demand and national legislation.

It said arable land was more expensive than permanent grassland in all 27 EU member states — up to 20 times dearer in some parts of Greece and Spain.