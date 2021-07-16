Farming

Land making up to €22,000/ac in lively auction season

The 2021 auction season rolls on with records broken every week online, in the ‘room’ or soon afterwards in the ‘backroom’.

The 106ac residential farm at Killucan in Co Meath made €2m at auction Expand
The substantial house at Killucan is in need of total renovation Expand
At 106ac the farm at Killucan was one of the larger Meath properties to come on sale this year Expand
At €22,000/ac this 13ac holding at Caragh Kildare made a record price Expand
This 55ac farm at Brideswell, Athlone in Co Roscommonwas withdrawn from auction at €615,000. It sold afterwards for a higher figure. Expand
The farm at Brideswell is neat and tidy throughout. Expand

Among the recent headline transactions was the sale of a 106ac farm at Grehanstown, Killucan in Co Meath that made €2m or over €18,800/ac.

After a marathon auction that involved a pitched battle between the lots and the entire the online/in-person event attracted up to 15 bidders before it sold to a local businessman farmer.

The property includes an uninhabited residence described as structurally sound and in need of modernisation. The land is described by Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers as the best of Meath ground with extensive road frontage.

