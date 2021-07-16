Land making up to €22,000/ac in lively auction season

Among the recent headline transactions was the sale of a 106ac farm at Grehanstown, Killucan in Co Meath that made €2m or over €18,800/ac.

After a marathon auction that involved a pitched battle between the lots and the entire the online/in-person event attracted up to 15 bidders before it sold to a local businessman farmer.

The property includes an uninhabited residence described as structurally sound and in need of modernisation. The land is described by Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers as the best of Meath ground with extensive road frontage.

On the day, after a number of rounds of bidding, the lots were making €1.88m and the entire was €10,000 ahead at €1.89m. Just when everyone thought it was over Padraic Murtagh took another tour of the lots and brought the price on offer up to €1.99m. The bidder on the entire added a further €10,000 and at €2m the 106ac property went on the market and was bought as a unit. At €18,867/ac this was an extraordinary price for a farm of that size.

The substantial house at Killucan is in need of total renovation

Whatsapp The substantial house at Killucan is in need of total renovation

Kildare land makes €22,000/ac

Further south in Co Kildare Jordan auctioneers sold a 13ac parcel online for €290,000 or just over €22,000/ac.

The land in question is located close to the village of Caragh 7.5km from Naas and 10km from Newbridge. With extensive frontage onto a local road the holding is all in grass and laid out in four divisions.

At €22,000/ac this 13ac holding at Caragh Kildare made a record price

Whatsapp At €22,000/ac this 13ac holding at Caragh Kildare made a record price

On the day the bidding opened at €190,000 and the price increased in tranches of €5,000. The place went on the market at €205,000 but bidding continued until Clive Kavanagh of Jordans brought the gavel down at €290,000.

Speaking after the auction Mr Kavanagh said there was strong interest in the lands from the moment it went on the market, “Many of those enquiring [were] hoping to obtain planning permission at some future date for the construction of a residence. There were also enquiries from those sitting on cash deposits and looking for somewhere safe to ‘park’ money,” Mr Kavanagh said.

This 55ac farm at Brideswell, Athlone in Co Roscommonwas withdrawn from auction at €615,000. It sold afterwards for a higher figure.

Whatsapp This 55ac farm at Brideswell, Athlone in Co Roscommonwas withdrawn from auction at €615,000. It sold afterwards for a higher figure.

Roscommon 73 acres

In Co Roscommon a 73ac holding at Brideswell, Athlone was the subject of a most circuitous auction involving four lots and five rounds of bidding. The place was withdrawn as an entire at €615,000 and Padraic Murtagh sold it immediately after the auction for a higher figure.

Located near Eskerbane Village, the holding is 3km Curraghboy, 16km from Ballinasloe and 20km from Roscommon and set out in large, neat divisions in good heart and well fenced.

A top-class farmyard is designed for a lone operator while the paddock grazing system is suitable for dairying or other farming enterprises.

In the course of the auction the lots were bid to €607,500 while the entire was bid to €615,000 before it was withdrawn. After auction it sold to the highest bidder for a higher figure.

The farm at Brideswell is neat and tidy throughout.

Whatsapp The farm at Brideswell is neat and tidy throughout.

Moate land withdrawn

In another post-auction sale Mr Murtagh disposed of a 60ac non-residential holding at Ballinderry, Moate, Co. Westmeath. It was withdrawn at €430,000 and sold after auction for a higher figure.

Located on the Moate to Rosemount road the lands are in permanent pasture and laid out in three large divisions with an unfailing natural water supply. The place is well fenced and serviced by an internal roadway and good cattle handling facilities and plenty of road frontage