Land intended for GAA centre of excellence ready for switch to beef or dairy

In recent years certain GAA county boards around the country have made significant investments in central training facilities described as ‘centres of excellence’.

Designed to raise skill levels across the codes and age-groups, the centres also seek to identify players with inter-county talent at a young age and ultimately improve county performances at inter-county level.

The centres are often the focus of investment by philanthropists ‘who loves their county’ and are willing to invest their largesse hoping the Sam Maguire or the Liam McCarthy will one day be draped in their beloved county colours.

The rise in the fortunes of certain county teams in recent years has been attributed to the influence of these centres.

Site selection for such facilities can be an inexact science, minds can be changed and priorities altered. Some years ago the Roscommon County Board identified a 53ac holding at Runnabrackan, Donamon as the spot to develop a centre of excellence for the Rossies.

A derelict house on the property may be advantageous in applying for planning permission

A derelict house on the property may be advantageous in applying for planning permission

Located 10km from Roscommon Town between Tulsk and Castlerea planning permission was obtained for the initiative.

However, it was decided not to go ahead when Roscommon threw in its lot with plans by Connacht GAA to develop as a centre of excellence for the province at Cloonacurry, Bekan, Claremorris in neighbouring Co Mayo.

The site at Donamon and is now for sale as agricultural land with a guide price of €300,000 and already has €290,000 on board. Suitable for beef or dairy and while the place would make an ideal out-farm or part-time farm it could equally form a substantial basis for a standalone holding.

Set back off the N60 the property will have direct access to the N60 as part of the Oran realignment project.

The farm is laid out in two large fields of grass and is also home to a derelict farmhouse, which, according to Roscommon auctioneer Seamus Carthy, may be an advantage if planning permission is sought for a dwelling.

“Planning is difficult to get in this area but the presence of the old house is important,” he said.

The 53ac is being sold by tender with a closing date set for this Friday, April 16. “We are nearly there in relation to the price,” Mr Carthy said, “and I expect we will make the €300,000, the vendors are anxious that it will be sold.