Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Land intended for GAA centre of excellence ready for switch to beef or dairy

Roscommon land intended for honing the skills of county athletes goes back to fattening cattle 

The 53ac of land at Dunamon, Roscommon is laid out in two large fields Expand
A derelict house on the property may be advantageous in applying for planning permission Expand
Expand

Close

The 53ac of land at Dunamon, Roscommon is laid out in two large fields

The 53ac of land at Dunamon, Roscommon is laid out in two large fields

A derelict house on the property may be advantageous in applying for planning permission

A derelict house on the property may be advantageous in applying for planning permission

/

The 53ac of land at Dunamon, Roscommon is laid out in two large fields

Jim O'Brien

In recent years certain GAA county boards around the country have made significant investments in central training facilities described as ‘centres of excellence’.

Designed to raise skill levels across the codes and age-groups, the centres also seek to identify players with inter-county talent at a young age and ultimately improve county performances at inter-county level.

Most Watched

Privacy