Land boom in Leinster but sales slump in west

Land prices have increased by 8pc nationally in the first six months of the year on the back of increased activity by dairy farmers and stud farm owners.

A Farming Independent survey of public auction results to the end of June found that the average cost of agricultural land was €12,021/ac, compared to an average price of €11,123/ac for the corresponding period in 2017.

Competition for land was keenest in Munster and south Leinster, highlighting the influence of dairy expansion in the market.

South Leinster was the dearest region in the country in which to buy land under the hammer, with the average price up almost 20pc to €15,041/ac, compared to €12,560/ac paid for the first six months of 2017.

The strength of the market in the south-east resulted in a 25pc lift in the value of public auction sales, with €14.58m generated in total.

Wexford auctioneer David Quinn said this year saw a continuing switch from beef and cereals to dairying, with some of the top suckler and tillage farmers moving into milk.

He said this trend was underpinning activity in the land market, as farmers who wanted to grow their operations have had to go into cows.

"These suckler and tillage guys have top-class operations and pushed themselves to the limit but they are no match for the dairy men so they are changing tack," he said.