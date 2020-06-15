Land auctions on the double in Kildare

Green fields: This top quality 94 block of land located 4km from Naas goes to auction next month with a guide price of €10,000 per acre

PROPERTY auctions are returning as the restrictions ease and a top-class, 94ac non-residential farm near Punchestown in Co Kildare will go under the hammer next month.

Located at Swordlestown, 5km from Naas, the farm has a guide price of €10,000/ac in a sale handled by Jordan auctioneers.

The land is located in the best of farming ground. The surrounding area is predominantly agricultural and an ideal central location with good access to Dublin and the motorway network.

The 94ac is all in the one block and currently in tillage but equally suitable for arable or grazing purposes.

Classified in the soils map of Kildare as 'Elton' and 'Dunstown' Series, these good-quality soils are found on more productive farms around the county.

The auctioned will be held on the property at 3pm on Thursday, July 9.

Maynooth auction

Staying in Kildare, a lovely 31ac residential property near Maynooth is coming to public auction, with Coonan Property guiding the sale at €550,000.

It is in the townland of Laragh, 4km from Kilcock.

The farm includes a traditional, well-maintained, three-bedroom bungalow with a kitchen and sitting room making up the bright spacious living accommodation at the heart of the house.

The yard is made up of a selection of useful sheds.

The lands are laid out around the house and consist of good-quality free-draining soils in four good-sized fields bounded by some fine stands of trees and divided by whitethorn hedgerows.

Apart from a 4ac piece planted with a selection of broadleaves, the ground is all in grass and serviced by a hardcore farm roadway.

The property will be sold at public auction at 3pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth.

Indo Farming