Lakeside haven on 50ac with a €2m price tag

Lake views: Garrykennedy House is Victorian in vintage and hunting lodge in style
Lake views: Garrykennedy House is Victorian in vintage and hunting lodge in style
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Lough Derg is one of the loveliest lakes in Europe. Its shoreline is home to a necklace of communities and villages with a rich and varied population that includes farmers, fishermen, craftspeople, musicians, artists, academics and leaders in the high-tech industries based in Limerick and Shannon.

Among the nicest of the spots is Garrykennedy, a village on the Tipperary shores of the lake, located off the road that links Nenagh with Ballina.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The area has long been favoured as a place to live and visit. Since the time of Brian Boru, people have sought it out, including a number of unfortunate Leinstermen who decided to raid Brian's stronghold and paid the ultimate price. The future High King and conqueror of the Danes buried the intruders high above the lake on the Tipperary side and, in a belated act of chivalry, buried them facing their home province of Leinster.

The Graves of the Leinstermen is a much visited spot off the road between Portroe and Ballina.

The 50ac of land overlooks Lough Derg, and 10ac of that has lake frontage
The 50ac of land overlooks Lough Derg, and 10ac of that has lake frontage

Had Brian interred the Leinstermen facing in the opposite direction, they might have an eternal view over Garrykennedy, where Garrykennedy House on 50ac of good grazing ground is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.9m.

The house has its own history and is set on a long established residential location. Victorian in vintage and hunting lodge in style, it was built in 1864 on a site occupied back to the time of the Restoration of the English monarchy when it was given as a grant of land to a family that supported Charles II as he sought to claim the throne of England and re-establish the monarchy.

Later owners included Prince Emich Furst zu Leiningen, a descendant of the mother of Queen Victoria.

The main residence is a two-storey-over-basement structure that has been fully restored and set on an elevated site with excellent views over the lake.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Ground floor accommodation includes a porch that opens to a hallway leading to interconnected reception rooms with bay windows, high ceilings and open fires. The modern kitchen is adjacent to a spacious dining room, while a larder, laundry room and bathroom complete the accommodation on this floor. Upstairs are five spacious bedrooms, while the lower level includes a games and fitness area with a sauna and jacuzzi.

Away from the main residence, a fully restored coach house with its own courtyard has three bedrooms over two floors and has been generating self-catering income for the current owners.

A shore thing: The entrance to the Tipperary property
A shore thing: The entrance to the Tipperary property

Other facilities include a tennis court along with a covered and heated swimming pool.

Out of doors, the walled garden has a range of fruit trees, while a stable yard is home to three stables and a range of outbuildings. There are a number of walking and riding routes through the property. The site includes older Georgian buildings along with older stone walls and a round tower.

The land is in two divisions, with 40ac around the house and 10ac with lake frontage, a private harbour and potential site prospects across the road. The land around the house is in paddocks and parkland made up of good grazing ground with some mature woodland and historic trees.

According to Roseanne De Vere Hunt of joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Talbot of Nenagh, the property can be bought as an entire or in two lots with the house and 40ac making up one lot, while the 10ac with road and lake frontage makes up the second.

The restored coach house
The restored coach house

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

The land is all flat well-maintained grazing ground with piped water.

Golden dairy opportunity in south Tipp with capacity for 300 cows...
caption to come

Strong bidding sees Galway farm break the million mark
Auctioneer Paddy Jordan sold a Kildare farm yesterday

Stamp duty increase 'could put a temporary dampener on land sales'
Staying local: This 20.6ac piece of arable land at Prumplestown near Carlow town sold for €450,000 to a local buyer

Carlow land auctions deliver premium prices
Winning connections: Castlesize House, near Naas, was home to former Irish champion jockey Liam Ward

37 acres with equestrian facilities for €3m in Kildare for auction this week
The land is laid out in one block and has four access points and internal roadways

104ac farm comes with self-contained apartments ideal for a rural tourism...
The sale includes a modern bungalow and outbuildings that can house up to 200 cattle.

Dairy farmers to the fore in the race for 214ac farm set up for a 'one-man...


Top Stories

Concerns: John Coughlan

Meat factories accused of putting unfair penalties on farmers
Anger: DUP leader Arlene Foster addresses the media, flanked by deputy leader Nigel Dodds (left) and MP Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP/Getty

Dan O'Brien: 'Farmers and unionists feel cold embrace of a deal that is still...
Big money: Tax savings of up to €4,537 can be achieved for each family member

The tax benefits of keeping it in the family
Anger: A protester a meat factory. Picture: Mark Condren

Letter: Beef crisis a disgrace for the Government
Brexit country: Jimmy Clerkin, of Silver Hill Farm, Co Monaghan, herding ducks over the Border at Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone. Photo: Mark Condren

Fionnán Sheahan: 'Which came first, the duckling or the egg? Cross-Border...
Stock image

Beef protests are now beginning to backfire very badly on farmers
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders at the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Latest EU budget plan would see share for agriculture fall further