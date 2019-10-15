Lakeside haven on 50ac with a €2m price tag

Among the nicest of the spots is Garrykennedy, a village on the Tipperary shores of the lake, located off the road that links Nenagh with Ballina.

The area has long been favoured as a place to live and visit. Since the time of Brian Boru, people have sought it out, including a number of unfortunate Leinstermen who decided to raid Brian's stronghold and paid the ultimate price. The future High King and conqueror of the Danes buried the intruders high above the lake on the Tipperary side and, in a belated act of chivalry, buried them facing their home province of Leinster.

The Graves of the Leinstermen is a much visited spot off the road between Portroe and Ballina.

The 50ac of land overlooks Lough Derg, and 10ac of that has lake frontage

Had Brian interred the Leinstermen facing in the opposite direction, they might have an eternal view over Garrykennedy, where Garrykennedy House on 50ac of good grazing ground is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.9m.

The house has its own history and is set on a long established residential location. Victorian in vintage and hunting lodge in style, it was built in 1864 on a site occupied back to the time of the Restoration of the English monarchy when it was given as a grant of land to a family that supported Charles II as he sought to claim the throne of England and re-establish the monarchy.

Later owners included Prince Emich Furst zu Leiningen, a descendant of the mother of Queen Victoria.

The main residence is a two-storey-over-basement structure that has been fully restored and set on an elevated site with excellent views over the lake.

Ground floor accommodation includes a porch that opens to a hallway leading to interconnected reception rooms with bay windows, high ceilings and open fires. The modern kitchen is adjacent to a spacious dining room, while a larder, laundry room and bathroom complete the accommodation on this floor. Upstairs are five spacious bedrooms, while the lower level includes a games and fitness area with a sauna and jacuzzi.

Away from the main residence, a fully restored coach house with its own courtyard has three bedrooms over two floors and has been generating self-catering income for the current owners.

A shore thing: The entrance to the Tipperary property

Other facilities include a tennis court along with a covered and heated swimming pool.

Out of doors, the walled garden has a range of fruit trees, while a stable yard is home to three stables and a range of outbuildings. There are a number of walking and riding routes through the property. The site includes older Georgian buildings along with older stone walls and a round tower.

The land is in two divisions, with 40ac around the house and 10ac with lake frontage, a private harbour and potential site prospects across the road. The land around the house is in paddocks and parkland made up of good grazing ground with some mature woodland and historic trees.

According to Roseanne De Vere Hunt of joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Talbot of Nenagh, the property can be bought as an entire or in two lots with the house and 40ac making up one lot, while the 10ac with road and lake frontage makes up the second.

The restored coach house

