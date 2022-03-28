Kilkenny farm makes €21,000/ac as land prices continue to climb

War, inflation, soaring input costs and the latest spike in Covid numbers are having no impact on the upward trajectory of land prices.

In a recent auction Anne Carton of PN O’Gorman saw a 29ac non-residential holding at Tintine, Co Kilkenny exceed its guide by a massive €9,000/ac.

It sold for over €21,000/ac, making €610,000.

2km from the Rower and 6km north of New Ross, the holding has dual road frontage and is in mixed use, with 7.5ac in grass, 18ac in stubbles and 3.6ac in old woodland.

Under the direction of Ms Carton bidding opened at €300,000. The price moved quickly and at €600,000 the property was put on the market before selling to a local farmer.

37ac Brittas Bay parcel makes €15,000/ac

In Co Wicklow a 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay exceeded its guide by 50pc, making €555,000 or €15,000/ac.

Located 1km from Brittas Bay and 6km from Wicklow town, the holding is in three divisions of gently sloping, free-draining ground.

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay

It has 400m of road frontage and views of the sea and Magheramore Beach.

At auction proceedings opened when Eamonn O’Donovan of CD Auctioneers accepted a bid of €275,000. Four bidders took to the field and after a lively contest the place went on the market at €425,000.

A business couple won the day, while the underbidder was a local farmer.

Laois land surges past guide price

Auctioneer Matt Dunne had no need of divine intervention when a range of lively customers turned up to buy the 42.5ac residential farm of the late and renowned Laois diviner John Rafter.

The property sold for €582,000, exceeding its guide by €127,000.

Located at Coolnacartan, Mountrath, 8km from Portlaoise, the holding was sold in lots with the first consisting of an uninhabited cottage and a small yard on 9ac.

The cottage and 42.5ac of land of the late Laois diviner John Rafter sold in two lots for a total of €582,000.

The cottage and 42.5ac of land of the late Laois diviner John Rafter sold in two lots for a total of €582,000.

Three bidders showed cause when this opened at €150,000 and held at €190,000.

Just beside it a parcel of 7.75ac of arable was bid to €65,000 by two customers.

The third lot consisted of 27.75ac of arable or grazing land. This opened at €200,000 and three customers drove it to €275,000 where it held.

Mr Dunne then introduced the entire, which failed to fire sufficiently so he returned to the lots.

He combined the first and second to include the house and yard on 16.75ac. This went on the market at €275,000 and sold for €282,000.

The 27.75ac piece was bid from €275,000 to €300,000, where it sold to equestrian buyers from Ballyroan, outbidding a local farmer.

95ac mixed-quality Limerick farm makes €520,000

A 95ac non-residential farm of mixed-quality land located at Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick sold at auction recently for a figure of €520,000, exceeding the reserve of €500,000.

A local dairy farmer bought this 95ac farm of mixed-quality land at Kildimo in Co Limerick.

A local dairy farmer bought this 95ac farm of mixed-quality land at Kildimo in Co Limerick.

At the hybrid auction conducted by Tom Crosse of GVM, bidding opened at €400,000.

With two bidders in contention, the price rose in €10,000 increments before a local dairy farmer won out.

The land contains some good fields and a large section in overgrowth.