Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Kilkenny farm makes €21,000/ac as land prices continue to climb

Market impervious to the multiple challenges facing agriculture, with €15,000/ac looking like the ‘new normal’

Big money: This 29ac farm with grass, tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction Expand
A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay Expand
A local dairy farmer bought this 95ac farm of mixed-quality land at Kildimo in Co Limerick. Expand
The cottage and 42.5ac of land of the late Laois diviner John Rafter sold in two lots for a total of €582,000. Expand

Close

Big money: This 29ac farm with grass, tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction

Big money: This 29ac farm with grass, tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay

A business couple bought this 37ac parcel of tillage ground with coastal views at Three-Mile-Water, Brittas Bay

A local dairy farmer bought this 95ac farm of mixed-quality land at Kildimo in Co Limerick.

A local dairy farmer bought this 95ac farm of mixed-quality land at Kildimo in Co Limerick.

The cottage and 42.5ac of land of the late Laois diviner John Rafter sold in two lots for a total of €582,000.

The cottage and 42.5ac of land of the late Laois diviner John Rafter sold in two lots for a total of €582,000.

/

Big money: This 29ac farm with grass, tillage and forestry at Tintine, The Rower, Co Kilkenny made over €21,000/ac at auction

Jim O'Brien

War, inflation, soaring input costs and the latest spike in Covid numbers are having no impact on the upward trajectory of land prices.

In a recent auction Anne Carton of PN O’Gorman saw a 29ac non-residential holding at Tintine, Co Kilkenny exceed its guide by a massive €9,000/ac.

Most Watched

Privacy