Inside this 'ready-to-go' residential dairy farm in Meath guided at €2m

The farm has accommodation for 400 cattle in addition to the milking facilities

The standout property on the market these days has to be a 187ac dairy farm at Kilmurray near Trim in Meath. The residential holding, with a state-of-the-art dairy operation, is on the market for €2m. The dairy herd and the entitlements will be sold separately.

Located 7km from Trim and 25km from Navan, the property is made up of the best of land laid out in a series of paddocks and serviced by an internal roadway system.

The 200-cow working dairy farm is a partnership between two brothers who agreed from the beginning that 2020 would be their exit date from the business.

The property is a prime dairy holding with 200 milking cows and accommodation for up to 400 head of cattle. The milking operation is centred around an 18 unit milking machine in a herringbone parlour with an automatic feeding system and a 10,000 litre bulk tank. Stock accommodation includes large sheds with calving boxes, calf pens, along with accommodation for replacement heifers. There is also a standalone shed with an outside feed passage.

There is also a large slatted cubicle shed and an over-ground slurry collection tank. The whole yard is on concrete and includes a machinery shed and silage slab.

The land is described by Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers as the best of Meath ground suitable for grazing or tillage. Farm roadways run the length of the holding, which is divided into a series of paddocks with piped water to each. The house is a four-bedroom farmhouse in decent condition.

The holding is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and will be sold as an entire. Stephen Barry expects lively interest in the property.

Entitlements

"It isn't every day an operational dairy farm of this size comes on the market, especially in Meath," he said. "In fact, farms of this size and quality are hard to come by in any part of the country.

"This is a ready-to-go, properly farmed dairy holding." According to Mr Barry, the owners will be selling the dairy cows and the entitlements, but not as part of the property sale.

The holding was originally to be sold at auction, but like many other proposed public sales, the Covid-19 crisis put paid to that. It may be bought prior to a new auction date, but otherwise, a date will be set once indications of the possible length of the crisis become clearer.

