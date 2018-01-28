In pictures: Vast 750ac Kildare farm back on the market with €25m price tag

While many larger farms sold last year some have remained on the market. Among them is the 750ac Harristown Demense at Brannockstown, near Kilcullen in Co Kildare.

The former Huguenot estate is on the market with a price tag of €25m.

The most famous of the Huguenots, the La Touche family bought the place in 1768. The family went on to play a highly significant role in the commercial life of the country and was instrumental in the founding of the Bank of Ireland in 1783.

Located in the heart of Kildare's prime equestrian country neighbouring stud farms include Sallymount and Gilltown owned by the Aga Khan, Castlemartin, the one-time home of Tony O'Reilly and Sean Mulryan's Ardenode. Harristown is bigger that any of them, its drystone wall encircles 750ac of pasture, tillage ground and mature woods. The River Liffey runs through the undulating demesne providing an endless supply of natural water and natural drainage to the lands.