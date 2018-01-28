Farm Ireland
In pictures: Vast 750ac Kildare farm back on the market with €25m price tag

Georgian residence and 750ac in the heart of the equestrian belt

Jim O'Brien

While many larger farms sold last year some have remained on the market. Among them is the 750ac Harristown Demense at Brannockstown, near Kilcullen in Co Kildare.

The former Huguenot estate is on the market with a price tag of €25m.

The most famous of the Huguenots, the La Touche family bought the place in 1768.

The family went on to play a highly significant role in the commercial life of the country and was instrumental in the founding of the Bank of Ireland in 1783.

Located in the heart of Kildare's prime equestrian country neighbouring stud farms include Sallymount and Gilltown owned by the Aga Khan, Castlemartin, the one-time home of Tony O'Reilly and Sean Mulryan's Ardenode.

Harristown is bigger that any of them, its drystone wall encircles 750ac of pasture, tillage ground and mature woods. The River Liffey runs through the undulating demesne providing an endless supply of natural water and natural drainage to the lands.

The property has kilometres of road frontage with three separate entrances and three gate lodges, one at Brannockstown, another, the Station Lodge on the Ballymore Eustace road and one at the main entrance at Carnalway.

Both Brannockstown and Station Lodge are inhabited while Carnalway is vacant and in need of attention. A long avenue leads to the house with a field of grass to one side and a huge stubble field on the other. The farm has been in tillage and cattle for a number of years and is suitable to any type of agricultural or bloodstock pursuit.

Tillage

According to auctioneer Paddy Jordan a total of 367ac has been in tillage with 197ac in permanent pasture and just over 200ac in broadleaf old forestry, yards and parkland.

The residence, designed by the famous Georgian architect Whitmore Davis, is set on an elevated site overlooking much of the land as it rolls down to the Liffey.

After a fire destroyed the original three-storey house in 1891 it was rebuilt without the third storey. In its place a lantern skylight floods the upper storey with plenty of daylight.

The rear of the house where the kitchen and the Chinese drawing room are bow-fronted to maximise the light and the views. Upstairs are six bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and a family bathroom, while a spacious basement includes a range of rooms.

The reception spaces on the ground floor include a spacious hall with ornate plasterwork leading to an elegant dining room at one side, a cosy library on the other and then on to a comfortable drawing room. A further door leads to the Chinese room - a lovely sitting room with hand-painted wallpaper.

The final door leads on to a spacious modern kitchen with an island, a dining table and a four-door working Aga. Measuring 18ft from floor to ceiling the rooms on both floors are lit by skirting-to-ceiling sash windows with original shutters.

