Mountainstown House on 120ac at Castletown- Kilpatrick, Navan, Co Meath is for sale by private treaty with a substantially reduced guide price from three years ago.

In pictures: Meath mansion on 120ac back on the market at a substantially reduced price

The 18th Century Georgian mansion and home to the Pollock family for 250 years is now guided by Savills at €2.795m.

Located 13kms from Navan and 13km from Kells Mountainstown is in the heart of rural Meath and surrounded by 120ac of parkland, paddocks and mature woodland. The property includes the main house, outhouses, a two-bed keeper's lodge and the lands. Unlike many houses of its vintage Mountainstown is in mint condition having been carefully restored and modernised by the most recent occupants.

The residence was built in 1740 by Samuel Gibbons and leased by the Pollock family in the mid 1750s. It was sold to the Pollocks in 1796 and this family lived in the house up to recently. In the early 19th century the master of the house, John Pollock, a successful Dublin solicitor, added the south-facing wing. John's son Arthur Corwallis Pollock was something of a traveller and in his youth ventured as far as Russia. He returned from his wanderings full of ideas and developed Mountainstown as a successful agricultural and sporting estate. He was also one of the founders of the Meath Hunt.