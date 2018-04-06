Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 6 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

IFA demands halt to vacant site levies on farmland

Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

Attempts by local authorities to hit farmland with the 'vacant' site levy are completely unacceptable, it has been warned.

IFA president Joe Healy said it was not in line with the intention of the legislation and it was clear that land being used for agricultural purposes is neither 'vacant nor idle'.

He said local authorities were responding to a circular issued by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government which unilaterally decrees that agricultural land zoned for another purpose is 'vacant or idle'.

It has seen some farmers with land on the edges of towns that have been re-zoned without them requesting it facing the levies.

Mr Healy said this should be withdrawn and a new circular issued which makes it clear that farmland is not included in the definition of 'vacant or idle'.

The IFA met Minister of State John Paul Phelan last October on the issue.

"IFA cannot and will not accept a situation where farmers whose land has been zoned are effectively forced to sell or develop it to avoid this punitive tax," he said.

The primary purpose of the levy is to act as an incentive for the bringing forward of vacant under-used sites for development, for residential or regeneration purposes. 

Also Read

As announced in Budget 2018, it is proposed to increase the rate of levy from 3% to 7% of the market valuation of relevant sites with effect from January 2020 in respect of sites included on the local vacant site registers in 2019.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said recently that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government proposes to encourage local authorities to apply the levy on as wide a basis as possible in order to bring housing supply on stream earlier than would otherwise be the case.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

High hopes in Kildare for €12,000/ac: Strengthening economy sees land...

Long-term leases key driver of land mobility service
The 22ac residential farm near Cashel includes shedding for 120 cattle

Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league

Big Cork holding with dairy potential sells privately prior to auction
The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac


Top Stories

Image: Go Vegan World.

Go Vegan billboard draws ire and ink from traditional food producer
Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron

Creed announces details of fodder import scheme and eases GLAS rules
Creagh farm

The 'tiger' is back with a bang in farmland market: Record...
Farmer Rory McEvoy pictured as feed distributes fodder for his cattle, on his farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath

'I thought I had plenty of silage – but I was totally out' - 190 cow dairy farmer on...
The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

First imported bales arrive in Cork for farmers hit by fodder crisis
Pictured is the arrival of Dairygold’s first shipment of 2,500 tonnes of imported fodder from the UK arriving into Rosslare, Co Wexford this morning. Picture: Nicola Reddy.

Pictures: First shipment of emergency fodder arrives in Rosslare
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Minister shipping in fodder ‘too little, too late’, says IFA