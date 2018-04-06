IFA demands halt to vacant site levies on farmland

Attempts by local authorities to hit farmland with the 'vacant' site levy are completely unacceptable, it has been warned.

IFA president Joe Healy said it was not in line with the intention of the legislation and it was clear that land being used for agricultural purposes is neither 'vacant nor idle'.

He said local authorities were responding to a circular issued by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government which unilaterally decrees that agricultural land zoned for another purpose is 'vacant or idle'. It has seen some farmers with land on the edges of towns that have been re-zoned without them requesting it facing the levies.

Mr Healy said this should be withdrawn and a new circular issued which makes it clear that farmland is not included in the definition of 'vacant or idle'. The IFA met Minister of State John Paul Phelan last October on the issue.