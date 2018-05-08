There was a very mixed provincial performance for the agricultural land market in 2017, according to a new survey by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and the Agricultural Economics and Farm Surveys Department of Teagasc.

How much is your farm worth to rent?

Agricultural land rental values increase in Leinster, with generally more modest changes in Munster and Connaught/Ulster but long-term leasing is putting pressure on conacre rental market in Leinster and Munster.

Leinster Land Rental Rents in Leinster increased in 2017 for all categories of agricultural land except potato ground. Rental values in Leinster increased by between 10pc and 14pc for grazing land. In the same province, rental values increased by 13pc for cereal crop lands and 27pc for other crops (including maize and beans). Rents for land allocated to potato crops fell by 11pc.

Relative to 2010, rents for cereal crop lands were 63pc higher, while rents for grazing lands are about 50pc higher in 2017. Munster Land Rental Rental values for grazing land changed slightly during 2017. An increase of 26pc is reported however in relation to cereal crop land in Munster.