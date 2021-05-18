Horsey heaven in South Tipp

The four bedroom bungalow at Thorny bridge is in two apartments

A compact and well-equipped stud farm always draws attention. When the farm is located in South Tipperary the attention becomes ever more keen, given the equestrian pedigree of the southern part of the premier county.

Thorny Bridge Farm at Ballypatrick, Clonmel, is a 70ac residential stud farm with 130ac in commonage generating an income of €25,000 per annum. In a beautiful setting with Slievenamon and the Comeragh mountains forming a picturesque background, it includes a traditional stone-built cottage as the main house, a four-bedroom bungalow in two apartments, a horse-walker, 20 stables and river frontage with fishing rights on the River Anner.

The private treaty sale is guided at €1.4m in a transaction jointly handled by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Barry Walsh of Power and Walsh, Carrick-on-Suir.

Located in the heart of the Golden Vale, the farm is about 8.5km from Clonmel and 9km from Fethard.

Set in a gravel courtyard, the main residence is a stone cottage full of character. Extending to 1,464 sq ft, the house is in excellent condition throughout where the interior décor has remained true to the origins of the house with wood and stone used tastefully and to great effect. The accommodation includes two lofted bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, a library on the landing while downstairs is a country kitchen with a dining room to one side and a sitting room with an open fire to the other.

At the opposite side of the gravel yard a lovely stone-cut outhouse with small storage areas has lots of potential for conversion.

Away from the main house, a four-bedroom bungalow with its own independent access from the road is laid out in two flats with separate entrances. Each has accommodation comprising of two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen/diner and sitting room.

The c70ac of land at Thorny Bridge Farm is described as lush, fertile and well looked after. Laid out in a series of paddocks bounded by double-stud fencing, each division has double gates, is sheltered by hedging and trees and has access to an avenue running through the farm.

The property also has an amount of road frontage that could have site potential, in the event of the required planning permission being sought and granted.

Bounded by the River Anner the property has single-bank fishing rights to the relevant portion of the bank. An additional 130ac of mountain commonage brings in an income of €25,000 per annum.

The yard is centred around a three-column haybarn with a double breasted lean-to at either side and a relatively new, standalone, lean-to type building. These buildings house 20 stables, fodder storage, feed storage and equipment storage space while other equestrian facilities include a horse walker.

According to Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald the place is in perfect, walk-in condition. “The current owner has all the work done in terms of the double stud fencing, the planting of hedges and trees, the avenue to all the paddocks and the development of the stables and the dwelling houses. It also has great potential in that a new home could be built at the centre or it could be run as an out-farm. It has a range of possibilities,” she said.

The auctioneers are expecting widespread interest in the property from people already in the equestrian business or clients who might be looking for a well-equipped compact stud farm in which to base a breeding operation.