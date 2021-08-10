‘Highly unusual’ holding on the outskirts of Galway

The land at Ballinafad is laid out in a range of nine fields and bisected by a local road.

The lands at Clooniffe are in four large divisions serviced by an internal roadway

The farm at Clooniffe, Moycullen has an extensive array of sheds

The 94ac farm at Farran Ballincollig has plenty of road frontage and frontage on to the River Bride

It may not seem unusual to see a 28ac farm for sale in a place like Moycullen, 7km from the city on the western outskirts of Galway.

However, local DNG auctioneer Martin O’Connor tells me it is unusual for the area to have a farm of this size in one block, in a state of high fertility and serviced by a good range of modern sheds.

“This is the first farm of its size to be offered for sale in the area in years,” Mr O’Connor explains. “To have a grass farm in one block like this is highly unusual.” The sale is guided at €450,000 and the property comes without entitlements.

Extending to 28.17ac the non-residential holding is described as made up of top quality limestone land laid out in four large fields divided by stone walls. The previous owner was an industrious farmer and put a lot of time and energy into improving the quality of the ground and the farming infrastructure.

Expand Close The farm at Clooniffe, Moycullen has an extensive array of sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Clooniffe, Moycullen has an extensive array of sheds

The land is divided into four sections with a large meadow area to the front, and two large grazing plots to the rear of the yard. The final plot at the rear provides grazing and woodland shelter which could easily be reclaimed into good grazing land.

The property is serviced by an internal roadway, has mains water supply and electricity and excellent road frontage with the potential for two sites, subject to planning permission.

Expand Close The sheds at Clooniffe are multi-functional / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The sheds at Clooniffe are multi-functional

The farmyard is set back from the road and accessed by a gravel driveway through one of two entrances, which could lend to it being sold in lots.

Buildings in the yard include a three-bay, back-to-back cattle shed where four bays are on slats and two are dry. There is also a four-column round roof haybarn together with cattle handling facilities and a silage slab. The buildings are in excellent condition and serviced by a modern slurry management system.

According to Martin O’Connor a steady stream of enquiries has been coming from local farmers and businesspeople, from people based in the locality and outside Galway as well as from overseas.

The place will be sold at online auction at 1pm on Thursday, September 16.

Roscommon farm

Moving east to Co Roscommon John Earley is handling the sale of a 31ac residential farm at Ballinafad, Strokestown.

The property includes a three-bedroom bungalow and a yard with a range of good buildings. While the private treaty sale is guided at €350,000 the auctioneer will entertain any offers over €300,000.

Located 6km from Strokestown the farm is in a long, narrow, irregular somewhat rectangular shape divided at one end by a public road. There are about nine fields in total with two at the far side of the road from the main piece.

Expand Close The bungalow in Ballinafad is in top class condition / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The bungalow in Ballinafad is in top class condition

The house is a three-bedroom bungalow in perfectly habitable condition with dual heating and located in an area where broadband is available. It has a separate entrance can be sold with 1ac.

The yard is made up of a range of buildings including a back-to-back cattle shed measuring 3,600 sq ft, a machinery shed of 1,350sq ft, a storage shed and a cubicle shed with 21 cubicles along with six calving pens, a cattle crush and collection area.

The land is in great heart having been well minded over the years. There are entitlements of €3,850 per annum with the farm. While currently for sale by private treaty John Earley may bring it to auction later.

Expand Close The land at Ballinafad is laid out in a range of nine fields and bisected by a local road. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Ballinafad is laid out in a range of nine fields and bisected by a local road.

94ac in Cork

Moving south into deepest Co Cork Blarney auctioneer, Dan Fleming, is selling a 94ac farm at Currahaly, Farran near Ballincollig on the outskirts of the city. The private treaty sale is guided at €10,000/ac

Located on the N22 main Cork-Macroom Road, the roadside farm has two entrances and plenty of road frontage. There are no buildings with the property, which is in an ‘L’ shape all in grass, organised in about 13 level fields and bounded by the River Bride.

Auctioneer Dan Fleming describes it as a really handy parcel of ground.

“As an out-farm or an addition it is in a most handy place for anyone living west of the city who has regular business in Cork,” he explains, “It’s on the N22 Macroom road and any time the owner is passing to and from the city they can check up on livestock or whatever enterprise they have going on the land.”

The land is leased until October and is available for vacant possession as soon as the lease is up.