Hectic bidding pushes Cork land to €30,000/ac

A 16ac farm with an old bungalow and a series of dated farm buildings on the Old head of Kinsale made €680,000 at a private auction last week.

Auctioneer John Hodnett values the house at €200,000 and the land at €480,000 giving a per acre price of €30,000/ac.

The property is located at Ballymackean five minutes from the Old Head Golf Course and 10 minutes from Kinsale Town. It includes a single storey detached bungalow that is structurally sound but needs total refurbishing and renovation. The accommodation includes three bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a sitting room, a bathroom and a hallway.

The yard is made up of a series of dated outbuildings that could be converted for other uses. In a most spectacular setting looking out over the Atlantic Ocean the land is comprised of top quality ground that yielded a fine crop of silage in the summer and is now in grazing. On the western boundary the farm fronts on to a road leading to the golf course.