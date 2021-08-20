Heading for the hills - get away from it all (and everyone) at this remote farmhouse in a magical south Kerry setting

The 2.3 acres of grounds are landscaped around the house and there’s a courtyard and patio area

One of the views from the rear of the house

The renovated farmhouse is located at Derrynacaheragh near Kenmare, Co Kerry

Derrynacaheragh, Bonane, Kenmare, Co Kerry Asking Price: €670,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Daly (064) 6641213

Through the windows of an 1800s-built farmhouse at Derrynacaheragh, there’s an extraordinary mountain view which takes you back through Ireland’s past, all the way into the misty realms of prehistory.

Clearly visible from the house is a great ancient standing stone set into the landscape between Castle Rock and Barraduff Mountain by the forgotten residents of Bonane more than 2,000 years ago.

An exterior view of the 2,185 sq ft farmhouse and self-contained apartment

On its raised hill site, the property has views over the incredible Sheen River Valley, the surrounding Caha Mountains with the Priest’s Leap and the magical Derrynacaheragh Mountain.

Derrynacaheragh has two ring forts and a megalithic tomb. Bonane Heritage Park nearby is bristling with archaeological sites from the Stone, Bronze and Iron Ages.

There’s a preserved stone circle designed for unknown ancient rites, burial boulders and Bullaun stones — flat topped rocks which have had one or more carefully crafted basins carved out of them. For what purpose, no one knows.

One of the views from the rear of the house

There are the great solitary standing stones like the famed version at Bonane, and then are many abandoned shells of Famine-era cottage homes scattered across the landscape.

Likely to have been originally built before the Famine, this refurbished and extended survivor at Derrynacaheragh is the modern link in a landscape that takes us through the ages.

The conservatory

The original two storey farmhouse was extended twice — in 1996 and in 2006. Then nine years ago the house was subject to a substantial floor-to-chimneys renovation with insulation works to bring it up to modern standards.

At 2,185 sq ft, it is almost twice the size of a standard city semi-detached house, and comes with four bedrooms in defiance of the usual practice of packing in as many as possible into a larger home of this size.

One of the bedrooms

That means there’s plenty of leisure space, including a games room; good news for those who will need plenty of indoor space to contemplate these landscapes when the rain is pouring down.

The games room

The accommodation is divided between the main house and a guest apartment. The former has an entrance hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, pantry, bathroom, an upstairs study and a master bedroom ensuite. The guest apartment in turn its own living room, two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room.

The rustic-style living room

This layout makes it not only perfect for hosting guests, but also for keeping them at a comfortable distance. There’s 4G wireless broadband (if you do feel the need) and the BER is C2.

The kitchen

The 2.3 acres of grounds are landscaped around the house and there’s a courtyard and patio area for sitting out when the weather is fine.

The eastern portion of the site has native woodland bisected by a stream and also has remains of a small old abandoned stone cottage, moss covered stone walls and ancient field boundaries. If you want to keep stock there’s a barn opening into some neat paddock fields.

The 2.3 acres of grounds are landscaped around the house and there's a courtyard and patio area

While evidence suggests a busy landscape back in the mists of time, the views in one direction at the back of this house are today almost completely devoid of settlement.

No bungalows, no barns, no windfarms. Just pure mountain scenery.

The sea is close and pretty Kenmare is the nearest lively town, just over five miles distant. Bantry and Glengariff are also in range.

While lockdown has helped us rediscover Ireland, for those who truly want to get away from it all (from everything and everyone that is) there truly isn’t a lot of choice, even in the most underpopulated country in Europe by a mile. It’s still difficult to get completely lost.

But for those looking for just such a place, Derrynacaheragh is now for sale through agents Sherry FitzGerald Daly. But glorious solitude in the most spectacular landscapes Kerry can offer doesn’t come cheap and prospective buyers will need €670,000.